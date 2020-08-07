Stand by for my annual rant about school starting up too early with a month of summer still left on the calendar. August is way too early to return to school in my opinion and it prematurely ends summer for everyone, whether you have school children or not. Plus it adversely affects tourism — a big business boost for most communities. I think school should not start until after Labor Day. This year, especially, I think it would have been best to wait a couple of months to start school.
As I’m writing this, I’m getting ready to head out to The Barns at Amish Acres Arts & Crafts Festival, the first such event all summer, I believe, as other festivals and fairs were canceled or severely modified. I wondered if this event would go on, but with enough space to spread out and it being held outdoors, the only real concern will be the behavior of the visitors and whether they comply with social distancing. I certainly understand why the new owners wanted to go through with it, seeing as the pandemic hit shortly after they resumed operations.
On the other hand I think the Nappanee Apple Festival committee made the right decision to cancel this year, as the people get packed in tight in the aisles between booths.
So I’m excited to get a taste of a somewhat normal summer activity in this summer of our discontent. I think calling it the summer of our discontent is appropriate with the feeling that’s out there now. When this thing officially hit in March, we were certain it would be over by May (and I would’ve been in Portugal on an all-expense paid trip). Then surely by July we’d be done with this thing — and the fair would go on. Now, with talk of a second wave before the first wave ever left, we’re wondering if we are ever going to get rid of this thing.
Then there are the ongoing protests and the mask debate, which has grown contentious and has even led to violence, which I think is just crazy. We’ve become so divisive in these United States that it’s very sad. We’ve always been free thinkers with the freedom to express our differing opinions but these days, it seems if you have a different opinion you’re the enemy.
And without many of the normal summer pastimes to enjoy and release stress, it’s been even more difficult. However, while we’re all feeling the need and desire to get back to normal, I don’t think it’s wise to throw caution to the wind and ignore the advice of the health experts. We need to heed that advice and be patient if we ever want to get back to normal.
We may have a ‘new normal’ now but I don’t believe it’s the normal forever. I was glad to meet with the women from my two small groups at church this past month — outdoors and socially distanced — but I’ll be glad when we can go back to greeting each other with hugs and pray holding hands again.
My faith and optimism tells me someday, God willing, we’ll look back on this year grateful we survived it and remembering how weird it all was. We’ll recall how we gathered via Zoom or Facebook Live and conducted business via those same online channels, we’ll laugh about the great toilet paper shortage, how masks were the fashion statement — and controversy — of the year, how beaches were closed and the Elkhart County 4-H Fair was canceled and we’ll shake our heads with the memories.
I believe to everything there is a season, that this too shall pass and that God turns all things to good to those who believe. I hold on to those beliefs during this summer of discontent and take joy in the sunshine, the green grass, the flowers and sounds of crickets and frogs at night. Let’s all be kind to one another.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.