This Sunday is Father’s Day and I’ve been reflecting on how father’s roles have changed over the years — and I think that’s a good thing.
Back in the 1950’s there was a popular television show called “Father Knows Best” that ran from 1954-1960 and also “Leave it to Beaver” that ran from 1957-1963. In both shows the mom was a stay-at-home housewife and the father donned a suit and went off to work. The roles were very defined — Dad was the breadwinner and mom took care of the house and kids.
Nothing wrong with that, but one phrase was often heard uttered by the moms in both shows frequently and that was “Wait till your father gets home,” striking fear in the hearts of the youngsters because Dad was the disciplinarian. That seemed to be his only involvement with his kids.
I’m not sure exactly how much reality was reflected in those shows or vice-versa, but I do know that today fathers are way more involved in the day to day care of their children than they were back then and that’s a good thing for the whole family.
My family wasn’t the Leave it to Beaver model, though. My mom worked and my dad worked second shift so he was home during the day. That turned out to be such a blessing as I only had eight short years with my dad before he passed away at the young age of 45 from cancer.
I’m so thankful he was involved with me — at big family gatherings he’d play cat’s cradle with me or other little games like that as I sat on his lap. He took me along on errands he ran. I only have a few precious memories of him but if he was like those 1950’s TV dads I might not have those.
My generation of dads — my brothers and my kid’s dad were more involved. They attended kid’s activities, helped with homework, coached teams or carpooled kids to dance recitals — but they still had some limits — no stinky diaper changes or 2 a.m. feedings for some of them.
Some of the reason for the increased involvement was due to necessity as for most of my generation it took two parents working to make ends meet but the men also wanted to be more involved in their kid’s lives.
And now my son’s generations of dads are even more involved in all aspects of their kid’s lives. They take time to play with them daily, tuck them in at night — even change those stinky diapers. They help prep meals and with housework chores. Even though both my daughters-in-law are stay-at-home moms (one has a virtual assistant home business) my sons still help with housework and cooking.
I always used to say when my boys were younger that I was raising my sons to do household chores and cooking to be self-sufficient but also so that my future daughters-in-law would thank me someday. But honestly, their doing so is not so unusual anymore. My understanding is that is pretty typical behavior for their peers as well.
As I said I think these changing roles are good for the whole family. It gives children more quality time with their fathers and they don’t have to get into trouble to get their dad’s attention, which I’ve heard was sometimes the case in those pre-1950s’ years. As any child psychologist will attest it is important for children’s development and future relationships to have a positive relationship with their fathers.
Wives feel more supported, whether working inside the home or outside the home, because their husbands are pitching in more and dads get to enjoy their children more and cook for their family if they enjoy doing so without feeling like they’re less of a man for doing so. I personally think being more involved with their children’s care and being more of a partner/helpmate to their wives makes them a better man.
Father’s Day, like Mother’s Day last month, can be a difficult day for some who’ve lost their dads or are estranged from their fathers but if you are lucky enough to have your dad or grandfather still in your lives I hope you take the time to let them know what they mean to you.
It’s been over 50 years since I’ve lost my dad and I still miss him but I also still feel close to him. I’m grateful for him and I’m grateful for the great examples of other dads that I had in my family and that I see all the time.
Way to go Dads. It’s your day — relax and enjoy!