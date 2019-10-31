I had plenty of ghosts, goblins, princesses, super heroes and the like at my door last night despite the bone-chilling weather. I expect if you live in a neighborhood, you did too.
As I was thinking about Halloween, it made me recall some of my most memorable Halloweens of years past. I’ve written about at least one of them in a past Halloween column but it’s been several years. So unless you have one of those supernatural memories or you’re a super fan (which would be flattering — and a bit spooky, as I can’t even do that!) I thought it’d be safe to share them again.
So here they are: the good, the bad and the ugly. The Halloweens of my youth were good for a few reasons. One we didn’t have set trick or treat hours back then so we would start trick or treating the moment our book bags hit the bedroom floor and not stop until we were told by our parents that we had to be home. On Halloween that was later than usual because, since I (and most of my friends) attended a Catholic school, the next day — All Saints Day — was a holy day and a day off school back then.
So we’d trick or treat from 3-3:30 to 9-9:30 p.m. and, after going to the houses and apartment buildings on our block, we’d seek out what we called the “elevator buildings” — the apartment buildings with enough floors to have an elevator so we could get even more candy, candy, candy! We’d go home and dump out our bags and plastic pumpkins in between so we could fill it up again.
The bad Halloween memory was the year we moved from living in town in Nappanee out to Ind. 119. My ex said he’d take our youngest into town to go trick or treating and I was excited about being able to stay home and hand out candy for the first time in years. I had trick or treat bags filled with candy made up and I had my spooky Dark Shadows theme show album playing and the Jack O’lanterns lit. I waited excitedly by the front door, porch light on, for cute costumed kids to show up.
Car lights would flash but they kept going. Not a soul came. After a while I thought surely at least the neighbor kids would come but nope. I was such a sorry, sad sack. I felt cheated, like Sally in It’s The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown after finding out there was no Great Pumpkin. “I’ve been robbed! I spent the whole night waiting and I could’ve been out trick or treating!” I felt Sally’s pain. I knew better the next year but the eternal optimist in me still always bought some candy, just in case.
I have two “ugly” Halloween memories. The first goes back to my youth. Close to the end of my trick or treating “career” is when the first incidences of razor blades being found in caramel apples started appearing. We were cautioned not to eat anything that was unwrapped. I felt so guilty throwing out those apples and popcorn balls given to me by sweet grandmas who spent money and time making those treats.
The other ugly, but actually more humorous now, is the year my youngest had a cold and it was a cold and rainy Halloween (much like this year). I didn’t want him to miss out, so I decided to do what I’d seen so many parents doing and trick or treat via car. I’d pull over and let him out to go to a few houses then have him hop back in. A police officer got on my case — I don’t even remember now what he thought I was doing wrong for him to pull alongside me and give me a hard time. I explained what we were doing and I was pulling safely to the side of the street and had my lights on.
By the third time he pulled alongside me he was apoplectic and red-faced and me and my BFF’s then-teenage daughter were hysterically laughing — not a great combination.
“If I have to tell you one more time!” he sputtered while I tried unsuccessfully to contain my laughter.
“Yes, officer,” I said while thinking “Aren’t there some people TP’ing houses you can harass instead of me?”
I decided we’d better call it a night before I ended up in jail for trick or treating with my sick child.
These days I just enjoy seeing all the kids coming to the house and all the different costumes they have. I hope everyone’s Halloween will go down as a good memory this year!
