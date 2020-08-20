Do you remember the last time you received a card in the mail? Wasn’t it great? Didn’t it make you smile — or maybe it even brought tears to your eyes, touched by the thoughtfulness of the sender?
Despite all the technological ways we stay in touch these days — texting, email, Facebook, Facetime, Zoom and others — it still feels great to get a card in the mail. These days it’s such a nice surprise to find a card amongst the bills and “junk” mail in the mailbox.
And right now, with all the difficulties the Postal Service is going through, one way we can show our support is to send a card.
What many people don’t seem to understand about the Postal Service is that it is just that — a service, not a business. If it were a business it’s likely my post office wouldn’t be open and many rural customers would not be getting home delivery because it just isn’t cost efficient. The Postal Service is in the Constitution (just like the free press) and a law states that anyone “whoever knowingly and willfully obstructs or retards (slows) the passage of the mail or any carrier or conveyance of the mail shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than six months.” (U.S. Code 1701).
Yes, you can go to prison for slowing the mail. Because our founders recognized the importance of what postal workers do and what they carry in the mail — letters home, checks, medicines, gifts and vital documents.
Postal workers are federal employees but the USPS doesn’t receive any tax dollars for operating expenses. They rely on sale of postal products and stamps to fund their operations. They are also the only agency that is required by law to set aside 75 years of retirement funds and it was that decision that made the Postal Service go from showing a profit to showing a loss. Despite that, they still deliver to every backwoods and mountain home and all remote places and do so in rain, snow, tornadoes, etc.
Interestingly the Postal Service both competes with and collaborates with its competitors in the private sector — UPS and FEDEX who pay the Postal Service to deliver hundreds of millions of packages a year and the USPS pays them for air transportation.
We all complain every time the cost of a stamp goes up but for .55 cents we can send that letter anywhere in the U.S. — a phone call costs more than that. And the post office can’t just raise rates when it needs to, it has to get permission from the Postal Regulation Commission, appointed by the president with the consent of the Senate.
The Postal Service is one of the largest employers of veterans in the country, employing 97,000 military veterans. In 2019, 232 heroes were recognized by the Postal Service for protecting or saving the lives of their customers. (Facts.USPS.com)
Postal workers are hard-working and take their oath seriously. They have to swear to support and defend the Constitution, protect the U.S. against all foreign and domestic enemies, be faithful and aligned to the U.S., that they take the oath freely without reservation and faithfully discharge the duties of their jobs. They have a position of public trust and take that seriously.
One might say I’m biased because I retired on disability from the post office after my accident (and argued with the EMS that they couldn’t take me to the hospital, I had to go open the post office for the mail truck.) But it is that personal experience that makes me champion its cause all the more.
I was amazed by the number of hands that touch one piece of mail and it still arrives at 98% efficiency within 2 to 3 days — back then, anyway. I was amazed at the things that travel through the mail: gold bricks, cremains, queen bees and baby chicks come to mind. But everyday important mail like checks, medicines, passports, diplomas, letters from loved ones and legal documents are delivered.
So if you want to ensure all these things will arrive on time, now’s the time to take action. Call your representatives and demand that they protect the Postal Service against political decisions. Thank a postal worker and send a card. You’ll not only be supporting the post office but think of the reaction of the person receiving your card. I promise it’ll make their day.
