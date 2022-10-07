Like many other families during the COVID 19 pandemic, my siblings and I held virtual celebrations via Zoom, but we continue to do so because we all live in different states.
I think it was my Wisconsin brother Don that came up with the idea for weekly Zoom chats and since I have a paid account (no time limits); I schedule them each week on my account. It also made sense because prior to that we were relying on someone who talked to someone else passing on the information — usually incomplete — to the rest of us. This way we could all get the news at the same time.
There’s only four of us (I have four other half-siblings from my dad’s first marriage but we lost touch for many years after he died and just reconnected in the last decade) — my oldest brother Dan lives in Maryland, the second oldest Don lives in Wisconsin half the time and Florida half the time and my sister, the last to leave NY, lives in Florida and I’m here. Despite the geographical distance we’ve remained close and try to get together at least once a year if not more.
I remember exactly when Dan decided we needed to be better about keeping in touch (he was the worst about doing so at the time LOL). I’m pretty sure it was the year he turned 50 and we were all in New York at my sister’s for some family event. We took him to the train station and he made that statement about years going by fast and we really needed to get together more and keep in touch better. And we really have made more of an effort since then.
Now that he’s retired he calls me almost daily — to vent about something, to exclaim about our shared guilty pleasure reality show, Big Brother (which he got me hooked on by the way.)
So we’ve continued the weekly Zoom sessions and we’ve been pretty committed, making it happen even if we’re traveling or have to adjust the day or time. Our sister has more of an issue with getting on weekly but joins at least once a month if not more.
Early on we decided the week of one of our birthdays we surprise the birthday boy or girl with a cupcake, a candle and a “Happy Birthday to You” song. We clandestinely plan it, leaving the birthday boy or girl out of the group text as we decide when during the Zoom we should break out our cupcakes and decide on a trigger phrase or word to signal it’s time for each of us to grab our cupcakes and candles and be ready to go.
I think at this point it’s stopped being a “surprise” but we still like to honor our sibling’s birthdays in this way. Last week was Don’s birthday and as I was getting ready to leave for vacation I forgot about the birthday celebration for the Zoom I’d scheduled, two days before his actual birthday. Luckily his significant other reminded me and I said of course we’d do that and notified the other two siblings of the plan.
The Cupcake Quest
So the day before our Zoom I was out running errands to prepare for my upcoming vacation and I was scheduling those errands to align with the board meeting I had to cover that afternoon. I thought if I had time, I’d get a ‘fancy’ cupcake at the Pretty Cakery in downtown Nappanee.
But first was a stop at CVS. I thought maybe I should buy a pack of Hostess cupcakes ‘just in case’ for backup, but while CVS had the mini donuts they didn’t have the cupcakes. A check of time told me that was fine; I had plenty of time to make it to the bakery after my second stop.
I got downtown to discover the bakery had just closed — like a minute before 3 pm. Strike two. Well, I still had time to run over to the Nappanee Bakery at Coppes Commons and if they didn’t have cupcakes, they’d have something — we’ve improvised before.
I arrived at Coppes Commons to find out the bakery was closed on Monday (I later realized that’s why Pretty Cakery was closed, too). Ohmigoodness — Strike three! I’m just trying to buy a flippin’ cupcake — why is this so difficult?
A last resort stop at Culinary Mill and I found a cinnamon roll — a suitable alternative. While paying I started to tell the cashier my saga (‘cause that’s what we old folks do) and she suggested I try Grandma’s Pantry in Wakarusa. I explained the issue was I was on a tight schedule and I could have gone to the grocery store in town, too. But I know she was only trying to be helpful.
We’ll forget about the fact that if I had gone to the grocery store in the first place, it would’ve been quicker than all my running around ended up taking but I had a baked good to stick a candle into and that’s all that matters. Plus I made it to my meeting with time to spare.
I also had a story to share with my siblings after the song was sung and the candles were blown out in our respective homes. And just like our Irish ancestors (on our mom’s side) we love a good story!