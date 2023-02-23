DENISE FEDOROW: Sharing a few memories of mom

The other day, Feb. 22, would have been my mom’s 96th birthday if she was still with us.
She always used to say she was going to live to be 100, which honestly when she was being difficult would strike terror in me and my siblings.
When I think of words that describe my mom these three immediately come to mind — complicated, glamorous and difficult. She definitely was complicated — at times a social butterfly and at other times she seemed almost intimidated by certain social situations.
Glamorous is a word several others have used to describe her and it’s true. Born in 1927 she grew up in the glam days of Hollywood. My mom had a black and white 8x10 photo of the actress Bette Davis in our home and my mom bore a resemblance to her, in the hairstyle of the time and in a way she did have those ‘Bette Davis eyes’. I didn’t really think of my mom as glamorous until others started pointing it out.
My cousins in Texas often relate the story of when they first met my mom. “Aunt Lee (my dad’s nickname for my mom) was soooo glamorous! Her nails and her makeup and her hair were always done and her jewelry — and she was from New York and we thought she was sooo glamorous!”
The priest who celebrated her funeral Mass didn’t know her well — he’d only met her once or twice before she died but even he spoke of her as being ‘glamorous’ from the photos we displayed. And recently a half-brother called me after my recent surgery and spoke of a photo he remembered seeing of my mom and our dad. He said they were all dressed up and he thought, ‘way to go dad — she’s so pretty and glamorous!’
Mom would love being described that way. She grew up in a very modest-poor household, the youngest child of Irish immigrant parents, raised by her widowed mom, her dad died when she was three.
The family lore says that because my mom was born here she saved the family from being deported, including my great uncle Frank who was living with them. Because she was born on George Washington’s birthday her middle name was Georgina.
That humble upbringing created a yearning in my mom for the ‘good life’. I remember an argument we had a few years before she died about how the rich lived. Mom had a shopping addiction, always finding deals on the Home Shopping Network. She’d buy things and then want to buy more so she’d then pass on her ‘priceless treasures’ to us and didn’t like it when we weren’t enthused.
My siblings and I still laugh about her ‘Capidomonte’ porcelain figurine phase that she bragged about and we all thought were a waste of money. But the argument we had was about this gaudy gold wall clock that she wanted to give to me and got mad that I didn’t want it.
“You have no taste,” she snapped at me. “Rich people have things like this in their house.”
I informed her that I’ve been in several ‘rich people’s’ houses and they didn’t have gold, gaudy décor. But, that was mom.
And difficult—oh, did she make things difficult for her grown children. I don’t remember her being difficult when I was younger but it seemed once we all got married it brought out the worst in her. None of our spouses were good enough and no matter what we did — how long of a visit we’d plan — it was never good enough. She was always trying to play us against each other — something that could’ve totally ruined our relationships but miraculously we didn’t let it. We’d let whatever she’d say roll off our back and then call each other for sibling therapy.
Mom lived her life, though. When we were in New York and she was widowed she belonged to a theatre club with women from work. They’d go to dinner and then to a Broadway show every couple of months. She loved to travel and did with her mother and sisters to Europe and Hawaii and with her third husband to New England. In later years widowed again she moved to Florida and took several short cruises before moving back to Wisconsin to be near one of my brothers.
I’ve been able to be more understanding since she’s passed. About her sending us to church instead of going with us, for example — made sense when you remember that being a divorcee in the late 1950’s early 1960’s was reason to be unwelcome in church. And about other things, too.
Because the truth is, there’s no such thing as perfect parents. We do some things great and screw other things up. The important thing is loving one another. Mom always instilled the importance of family and friends — of keeping your old friends after making new. And she certainly made life interesting — we still tell stories about her all the time when we talk to each other!