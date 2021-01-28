As much as I like to think of myself as still cool and young at heart, I’ve had to also admit that, alas, I’ve become old. I came to this realization because more and more I find myself thinking about and saying, “Remember when … ?”
Although I haven’t actually used the words we used to mock our grandparents with — “in the good ol’ days” — the sentiment is the same. I find myself more frequently saying things like “Remember when we used to be able to have different opinions and not be enemies?”
Or “Remember when campaigns used to end and on Inauguration Day the country accepted the result and pulled together to get the work of the people done?”
“Remember when we were Americans first and how we were perceived around the world mattered?” And “Remember when if we were of a different political party or attended a different house of worship that didn’t mean we were dismissed as not worthy (or worse)?”
Some of you may be thinking, “No, I don’t remember that — political and religious differences have always caused strife in this country” and while that’s somewhat true, I grew up in a time when we didn’t discuss those topics in “mixed company.” As time went on in the late 1960s to 1970s, we decided that wasn’t the best approach so we did discuss them but we accepted our counterpart’s right to have different opinions.
I find myself asking, “Do you remember when we didn’t know everyone’s every move unless we called and asked them? When, if we shared something with our friends, we didn’t have 50 people comment on what they think about what we shared and getting into arguments about it?”
The ironic thing is my “good ol’ days” were pretty volatile days in the country; in fact, with some similarities to what we’re seeing now. There were lots of protests around the country against the Vietnam War and for civil rights. There was a president threatened with impeachment. There were several leaders assassinated. It was a time of chaos and change in the country.
The difference between then and now though is I don’t recall widespread animosity between neighbors and family members back then. I find myself saying, “Remember when there were only three television networks and we all received the same news and there was no question that it was true?”
But I’ve also spent more time renewing old friendships and reliving some of our times together. Some of those old friends I’ve been in contact with all through the decades, such as my friend, Laura, in Arizona. When I was there, she shared with my eldest son and my shy granddaughter all the photos she had of him throughout the years that I had sent to her and also shared photos of me throughout the years, too.
Other friends I lost contact with but when we spoke again there was no awkwardness of the fact that there was more than 40 years sometimes between the times we last talked. We’re not sure if that’s a New York thing or a big city thing that those old friendships remain relevant despite miles and years between them, or maybe it is because of the volatility of the time we grew up in that drew us so close.
Recent conversations with some guy friends come to mind. One was a guy who was an old boyfriend and he negatively responded to something I posted on Facebook vehemently expressing a different view. I told him I wouldn’t debate him on Facebook but I’d be glad to via phone. He called me and we debated like we’d seen each other yesterday. We didn’t come to an agreement other than despite our heated debate we still cared for each other as friends.
Another old guy friend wanted to reconnect because “we’re not getting any younger.” He shared that when his family moved out of our hometown, I was the only one who wrote to him and it meant a lot to him (and I didn’t remember doing so). Turns out he has a friend in Fort Wayne whom he visits and we agreed the next time he and his wife come to the area he’ll call so we can all meet.
And just this week, I connected with another old boyfriend whom I’d been trying to find for a long time. I finally saw his sister post something in our hometown group and she said he’s not on social media but she passed on my message and he wanted to call. He did and we caught up on each other’s lives from throughout the last 40 years. (And when I say “old boyfriends” we were 14 to 16 years old at the time so pretty innocent.)
But the other funny thing about “remembering when” is that there are definite holes in our memories and it takes two or more of us to connect the dots and one of us will remember something the other forgot.
Maybe it’s just that as we get older we realize time is shorter and what really matters is our relationships with people — family and friends — old and new. Those shared memories we relive and the ones we’re making now are far more important than any differences we may have.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.