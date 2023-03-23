St. Patrick’s Day was last week and being of half-Irish heritage on my mom’s side, it’s a holiday I fully embrace.
Well, except for the green beer thing which I never heard of until I moved to the Midwest.
When I was growing up with my extended Irish family in New York and surrounded by many other families of Irish descent, there was no green beer drinking — they drank Irish whiskey or rye whiskey.
But this year, St. Patrick’s Day felt different. It fell on a Friday and I was determined to keep my Lenten fast of no meat on Fridays. Plus, it fell in the middle of my radiation treatments so I didn’t think I’d feel up to cooking my adapted traditional St. Pat’s meal of ham, cabbage, boiled potatoes and Irish soda bread. I decided if I was going to make it, I’d do so on Saturday — the day after the holiday. I stopped at the grocery store and got the last round loaf of Irish Soda Bread so I didn’t need to worry about making my own this year and I picked up the rest of the groceries I’d need, just in case.
When I left the cancer center I sent a Happy St. Patrick’s Day video message to my son, daughter-in-law and granddaughters in Arizona using my best Irish brogue and telling them that our weather that day — cold, gray and with a misty rain — was Ireland like (from what I hear). Later that day they sent me photos of the girls decked out in green and wearing shamrock necklaces. They also sent a picture of a shamrock plant they bought and that the girls were excited about. I love that they incorporate some of our family’s traditions.
By late Saturday afternoon I decided I couldn’t let this be the only year in my adult life that I didn’t make that traditional meal — I couldn’t let cancer take that away. I wasn’t feeling too bad. So, on a snowy, cold day after St. Patrick’s Day I steamed up the house with boiling cabbage (and stunk it up, too) but since cabbage is also on the great veggie list for breast cancer, not only was I keeping traditions, I was also doing something good for my health, too.
On both Friday and Saturday I wore my Irish T-shirts over a long sleeve shirt and noticed when photos of last year’s St. Patrick’s Day came up on my social media I was only wearing the T-shirts so it must’ve been warmer.
Cooking the meal did wear me out so there was no Irish music or Irish step dancing happening, but I felt I had a small victory.
Despite my more subdued celebration this year, leprechauns were all around me — at least in my writing assignments. I wrote a preview story about the Ruhe Road Runners Leprechaun Chase run that was happening that Saturday in Nappanee. I mentioned to a friend I felt bad about the runners having to be out in that frigid wind chill, but I was assured by runner friends that they were probably warm enough.
Then I was assigned to write about the return of the Leprechaun Leap in Simonton Lake happening this Saturday to support Cancer Resources of Elkhart County. They encourage folks to go out and watch the leap and support the event.
Leprechauns seem to have an universal appeal — the wee green-clothed men with their pots of gold and the legend that they will grant three wishes if captured to those who release them is a big part of their appeal. As a young girl I remember running for blocks, trying to get to the end of the rainbow when I saw one in the sky, hoping to find the leprechaun and his pot of gold!
I love all the Irish blessings and prayers that have been passed down through generations. Here is one that has become my favorite — I discovered it a few years ago.
May God give you for every storm; a rainbow. For every tear; a smile. For every care; a promise, and a blessing in each trial. For every problem life sends, a faithful friend to share. For every sigh; a sweet song and an answer for each prayer.