Last month I mentioned a “scary health issue” in one of my columns that I wasn’t ready to elaborate on, but now I am. Right after the first of the year I was diagnosed with breast cancer.
After just a routine mammogram that didn’t look quite right, which led to a more detailed mammogram and a radiologist who said based on his experience he wouldn’t feel comfortable not taking the extra step of performing a biopsy.
Despite all that I wasn’t too concerned, I thought everything would be okay — but it wasn’t.
The dreaded “C” word and “you have cancer” came from my family doctor who assured me that it was the most curable cancer and referred me to a breast oncologist. There were a couple of weeks of feeling in shock and informing those close to me. When I saw the oncologist I learned it was non-invasive, stage zero — which means it hadn’t spread.
I had a lumpectomy a week later, just a week ago. We’re still waiting on the pathology report and the results of the test that will determine whether I’ll need radiation and how much, etc.
But more than this being about me, I wanted to write about all the amazing support I’ve received. My BFF swore to be there every step of the way and she was with me during surgery. My eldest son and daughter-in-law in Arizona said they’d move home to take care of me if necessary and as much as I’d love for them to be closer, I assured them it wasn’t necessary and I had a good support system here.
They also made T-shirts that say Support Squad and one for me that says Warrior and they wear them anytime I have an appointment. Seeing my six-year old and two-year old granddaughters wearing Support Squad T-shirts brings tears to my eyes.
My siblings, who all live in different states, have been concerned and keep in touch by phone and zoom and also offered to come if I need them.
I’m involved in three different small groups at my church — St. John’s in Goshen — and those women have all been amazing. The first is from our Christ Renews His Parish (CRHP) retreats and team one — we put on the first retreat at our church — are mainly women in my age group. We’ve continued meeting monthly for 11 years now. They are my strongest prayer warriors and one woman upon hearing I’d have a team of specialist working with me said they were my ‘prayerologists’. They’ve sent cards and a couple brought meals.
The second group is my CRHP team 7 — they are mostly women in my kid’s age group — late 30’s and 40’s and I was their co-spiritual leader. We’ve met monthly for seven-eight years now and as their ‘elder’, they tend to take care of me. They set up a week’s worth of meals, sent a beautiful bouquet of flowers and of course are praying. The third group is a team of women in a new women’s ministry I started at our church — Kingdom Builders. They also sent beautiful flowers, have prayed for me and offered to do whatever I need.
A great friend from my candle business and her husband has been supportive and are great for making me laugh. Friends and family in New York, Wisconsin, Texas and elsewhere have all reached out offering prayers and support. I even had a couple of regular readers send me cards and emails after that prior column.
I felt very loved and supported and when I finally went public and posted about my gratitude on Facebook so many more people posted they were praying and offered loving words and encouragement.
It’s just been overwhelmingly humbling and has had my emotions pretty close to the surface. But I’ve also been at peace and pretty calm throughout all this (so far) and I attribute that to all the prayers on my behalf.
I’ve been feeling a little like George Bailey in It’s a Wonderful Life when Clarence the angel told him, “No man is a failure who has friends” and his brother called him “The richest man in town”. I did suffer loss early in my life so I tend to keep people in my life close.
When deciding whether to “go public” with this I recalled all the women I asked to share their breast cancer survivor stories with me for this paper over the years and decided if they were brave enough to share publicly, I need to be too.
But mostly I want to publicly thank all those who’ve said a prayer, sent a card or email, or more; I will be forever grateful for your loving concern.