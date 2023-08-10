All this thinking and talking lately about planning to visit places before summer ends got me thinking about lost opportunities in my past.
I’m talking really lost — like “you can’t go there now because it no longer exists” lost.
One that sticks out most from my childhood is Palisades Amusement Park. Some of you may be familiar with the song, Palisades Park by Freddy Cannon in 1962. It was a real place. Palisades Park was located on top of the New Jersey Palisades, across the Hudson River and across from where I lived in Yonkers, New York.
According to online sources, it was 38 acres and operated from 1898 until 1971. It became famous in its early days for diving horses and the saltwater wave pool — the saltwater was pumped from the Hudson River. The Rosenthal Brothers bought the amusement park in 1934 for $450,000 (can you imagine the price in today’s market?) They reportedly made a fortune as concessionaires at Coney Island in Brooklyn and built the famous Cyclone Roller Coaster.
After rebuilding the roller coaster at Palisades, they renamed it the Cyclone, too. Attendance at the amusement park grew in the 1950’s and 1960’s — thanks in part to advertising heavily on the radio — something I can attest to. It seemed like the radio ads about coming to Palisades were constant in the summertime. They also apparently placed ads in comic books with coupons for free rides.
From where I lived, close to the Hudson River, I could see the tops of the Ferris Wheel and roller coaster and on clear nights could actually hear the screaming kids on the rides. Having that visual glimpse of the park, along with the radio ads and the popular song had me chomping at the bit to go. So, every summer I’d ask my mother if we could go, would they take me? And every summer I’d hear “Maybe someday”.
My older siblings had the chance to go with friends’ families. So when I heard that Palisades Park was closing? I felt betrayed. I never got a reason why we couldn’t go—I’d heard so much about this amazing, magical place and I never got to go.
We went other places when my dad was alive — we took a week vacation at the Jersey Shore in Wildwood, New Jersey, my friends and I would take the bus to Playland at Rye Beach — but I never got to Palisades Park.
The equivalent would be if you always wanted to go to Disneyworld and it closed before you had the chance to go. Speaking of that, I always wanted to take my kids to Disneyworld, and I finally did — even though they were in their early 20’s before we got there, I felt like I kept that promise, even if it was to myself — avoiding the Palisades Parks shattered dream. I’d still like to take my grandkids though.
Another missed opportunity was someplace local that readers may remember. The Mt. Wawasee Ski Lodge in New Paris. I’m not a skier and I didn’t want to go there to ski — I just wanted to go to the lodge to sit by the fire and watch the skiers.
For those who might not know, Mt. Wawasee opened in 1962 and closed in 1987. According to an archived article in Ink Free News, the partners who opened the ski resort wanted a north facing slope to catch the sun in the winter and found what is the highest point in Northern Indiana — “Buzzard Hill” or 18646 C.R. 50. Reportedly, they added another 40’ to the mountain, bringing the elevation to 1,041’. It was also reportedly the first ski hill in Indiana and people came from southern Indiana to ski. It had seven slopes, a ski shop and lodge with snack bar.
Mt. Wawasee fascinated me. I moved to Goshen first in 1978 then moved away for a couple of years, moving back in 1983 to Nappanee. I remember traveling down Ind. 15 with my husband at the time and at night seeing the brightly illuminated ski slopes with teeny, tiny skiers going up and down the slopes. It just seemed like such an unlikely place for a ski resort that it enthralled me.
I mentioned several times to my husband that I wanted to go but we never did, and I never did and then — it was gone. That missed opportunity still bugs me too.
Now I live just a couple of miles from there and when I pass by, I often look up still expecting to see the tiny skiers on that now empty hill.
I’ve had other missed opportunities like when my mother, grandmother and aunts took a European trip to Ireland, England, etc. and because I was 12, I decided to stay home with my stepfather so I could hang out with my friends. Traveling for three weeks with them didn’t sound fun at the time. It only took a couple of years for me to regret that decision — passing up a trip to Europe? What?
But Europe is still there so there’s still opportunities — it’d be difficult, but not impossible. I got a taste of Europe on a Mediterranean Cruise I earned from my Partylite business but that just whetted my appetite to want to go back and to add Ireland and England to the trip.
Hopefully I’ll get that chance, but there’s no chance to go to Palisades Park or Mt. Wawasee. I guess the lesson in this somewhat whiny column is not to wait to go someplace or do something you want to do.
You may think that place will aways be there or you’ll have a chance “someday” and hopefully you will, but there’s no guarantee!