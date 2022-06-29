NAPPANEE — The council chambers were packed Monday afternoon for the swearing in of new Board of Works Member Rodney Stump, Jr. and two police officers.
Mayor Phil Jenkins shared that he had the opportunity to talk to Rod Stump Sr. a couple of times before his passing about his possible replacement on the board and Jenkins said his son’s name came up several times.
“We’re so happy to have Rod Jr. on the board,” he said.
Family members including his wife Patty and his mother (Rod Sr.’s widow) Maribeth were on hand for the swearing in. After the meeting Rod Stump Jr. was asked what it meant to him to have his father’s former seat.
“It’s a great honor to take over my father’s position on the board and to serve the citizens of Nappanee,” he said.
Mayor Jenkins then swore in police reserve officer Mark Osborn, whose hiring was approved by the board at the last meeting.
Police Chief Steve Rulli asked the board to approve hiring Jed Beer as a probationary patrolman, effective Monday. Beer was previously a reserve officer. The board approved the hiring and Mayor Jenkins swore Beer in as well.
2022 Street Resurfacing Project
The board awarded the 2022 Street Resurfacing Project to Phend and Brown, Milford at a cost of $788,982.25 and including the alternate, a total of $919,932.25. The engineer’s estimate including the alternate was $1,147,560.
Jared Huss of Lawson-Fisher attended the meeting virtually.
“I don’t think you’re going to get a better price,” he said.
Street Supt. Brent Warren addressed the alternate street.
“That cul-de-sac has been on the list for a couple of years; we’ve been trying to get Community Crossing Funding for it but I don’t think it scores high enough on their matrix for us to get the funding,” Warren said. “We do have a solid bid at this point.”
Mayor Jenkins said they’d probably have to do an additional appropriation to do that portion of the project. The road was concrete over clay with not a very good base so they will be taking out all the concrete and replacing it with asphalt.
West Industrial Park Storm Drainage
The board approved having Beer & Slabaugh conduct the storm drainage work at the West Industrial Park. Jenkins reminded the board they sent the project out for quotes and the quotes came back higher than expected so they had to bid the project.
“We got zero bids so we asked Abonmarche to negotiate with the contractor and the negotiated price is $267,077,” he said.
The substantial completion date on the project is Nov. 1, 2022 with final completion for reseeding, etc. June 15, 2022.
Miriam Ave. Project
Mike Reese of The Troyer Group presented pay application #2 for HRP for the Miriam Street project in the amount of $353,673.19. The pay application also included a couple of change orders — for manholes and inserts — a net increase of $8,918, an additional casting at $1,240 and additional sub grade stabilization at a cost of $38,460.
The board approved the pay application but asked for formal change orders that they would approve at the next meeting.
In his report Street Superintendent Brent Warren addressed concerns about Miriam Street being closed, particularly the southern half. He said the remains closed because the top coat is not installed and there are some hazards for pedestrian traffic. They’re waiting for sod to be installed before they open it again because if they put down the sod before the top coat is installed it could tear up the work in progress.
“I know it’s not what the general public wants to hear but for the overall benefit of the project it will remain closed probably for a couple more weeks,” Warren said.
In other business:
• Approved change order #1 for Central School second floor renovation for $680, not to exceed $1,000.
• Approved summer sprinkling credit for Farmstead Inn because a quilt garden is on site.
• Heard there will be periodic closings on the Oakland St. trail as work is progressing on the trail.
• Approved a dumpster request for 258 W Centennial St. for five days.
• Received an update on the status of grass that was planted by Indiana Earth that has not come up. Water & Wastewater Supt. Gale Gerber said they are going back out to make a list of problem lawns.
• Approved an emergency sewer connection at 501 N. Elm St.
• Approved an excavation in Right of Way request by Northern Indiana Public Service Co. at 455 E. Lincoln St.