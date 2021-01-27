NAPPANEE — Police and fire departments will soon be receiving new vehicles after the Board of Public Works and Safety approved the purchases at Monday’s meeting.
The board approved the purchase of three police squad cars from Fletcher Chrysler through the state’s Quantity Purchase Agreements. The squad cars will be 2021 Dodge Durango Pursuits with V8 engines at a cost of $33,545 each.
In addition, fire Chief Don Lehman requested to add on the same vehicle for his department as a command vehicle, replacing the 2008 vehicle. The cost for the fire department vehicle is $31,770 for the V6 engine version of the Dodge Durango Pursuit. Lehman said the vehicle is budgeted under the Local Option Income Tax fund. He said the department intends to keep the 2008 as a vehicle to travel to conferences, etc. The board approved the purchase.
In other fire department news, the board approved an agreement with Fire Services Inc. which loans the city a ladder truck. Lehman reminded the board that their ladder truck has been out of commission for quite awhile in St. John, Indiana, awaiting a part. The part arrived and it was wrong, and the new part won’t be shipped until March. Lehman said knowing the difficulty this created for the city, Fire Services offered to loan them a ladder truck at no charge.
Lehman pointed out the agreement has language that states if there is any damage while the city has the truck they’d be responsible for the repairs and he said there is insurance to cover those expenses in the event they should happen. He also said it mentioned training but, since the vehicle is very similar to the one the city owns, that won’t be necessary.
Board member Rod Stump pointed out the date on the agreement was incorrectly dated for 2020 instead of 2021 but the board approved the agreement with noting that correction needs to be made.
BLACKSTONE ADDITION
The board accepted infrastructure in the sixth addition of the Blackstone subdivision, including all right of ways, streets and utilities , as well as sewer, water and storm drainage as city property. Zoning Administrator Don Lehman explained that according to ordinance, the owners of the development have to hold a three-year maintenance bond that would cover any issues that may arise.
They also accepted a letter stating that Walsh & Kelly will fix a bump in the road where the old road meets the new before June 30.
In other business, council:
• Approved final pay for 253 W. Market St. in the amount of $25,700.
• Approved partial pay No. 1 for Division C water main project in the amount of $153,522.37.
• Approved change order No. 1 for Division C water main project, adding valves to allow easier access and be more aesthetically pleasing to locate utilities, at an estimated cost of $1,928.00
• Approved promoting Nick Lechlitner from probationary firefighter to full-time firefighter.
• Approved an easement agreement with Northern Indiana Public Service Company, including relocating an overhead power line that is too close to the wastewater treatment plant.
• Approved multiple excavations on public property permits.
