My cat Murphy is something else.
He’s a shelter cat adopted along with his ‘shelter sister’ Reba, a calico, about three years ago now. Murphy is a big gray and white cat with silky, long hair like an Angora has and tufts of hair in his ears.
I’d been cat-less for several years after my last cat — an odd-eyed white Angora went to kitty heaven. I thought I’d get another cat right away but I’d been spoiled by years of raising intelligent, personable and loving Siamese and Angora cats, I just didn’t want any old cat.
And then I had my youngest son and his family move in for about six months when they moved back to the area from Colorado and then my BFF moved in for a couple of months so I was glad I waited. But when she moved back out, I thought it was time. I’d been scouring the shelter sites for a couple of months looking for an even part-Siamese cat but I didn’t find any.
So when I went to the Elkhart County Humane Society shelter I said, “I want a cat with personality.” I looked at and interacted with several before they thought of Murphy (who they named Leon), who’d recently arrived at the shelter.
I fell in love with Murphy right away and since they had a BOGO offer, I decided to adopt Reba too so when I do go away they’d have each other for company. Well, Murphy has personality all right! He’s a case of ‘be careful what you wish for’! But he cracks me up.
He is very loving and attentive and I’m convinced he has either Angora or Maine Coon in him. He has the silky long coat of an Angora and Reba, who is short-haired, sheds three times as much. One quirky thing that Murphy does is where he likes to nap — in the second sink of my master bath is one of his favorite places, especially in the summer. The first time I saw him in there he startled me but I’m used to it now.
Last summer my brothers were visiting and I had a night where I got up multiple times to use the facilities and so did my oldest brother. The bathroom had become like Grand Central Station as we kept passing each other and it got to the point where Murphy was looking at us a little annoyed like, “Again? What the heck are you two doing?” We laughed and laughed about it the next day.
He also likes to sleep on the shelf of the end table. One day last week I decided to do stretches being recommended by some morning TV show. I didn’t realize Murphy was on the shelf and I looked up from the floor to see him looking down at me with a puzzled expression on his face like “What the heck are you doing down there mom?”
If I’m unloading groceries he’ll jump in my jeep and sit in the driver’s seat. He also likes hanging out in the garage and likes to sleep on top of my jeep.
Murphy’s also a bit of a show-off. I do weekly Zoom calls with my siblings, something we started doing at the start of the pandemic and have kept doing since we all live in different states. I also do a Facebook live weekly in a Facebook group for the customers of my candle business.
Every time I’m on Zoom or Facebook Live, Murphy gets in the act. Every time. It’s gotten to the point now when he sees me setting out some candles or candleholders on my dining room table he comes running and jumps on the chair like, “I’m ready!”
My followers have expected an appearance by Murphy!
One really annoying habit he has is his penchant for flowers. I love having fresh flowers in the house but, so does Murphy! Except our concept of that is different. I like to have vases of flowers on the dining room table or in the living room on the cabinet or coffee table. Murphy likes to sniff the flowers and eat the leaves and knock over the vases!
I’ve taken to putting vases up on top of a desk that’s about five feet tall and not near to anything to climb on. That hasn’t stopped Murphy. I saw him take a flying leap up to the top of that desk to get near the flowers. I’ve come downstairs in the morning to vases, flowers and water seeping into the carpet.
He CAN learn things. I’ve trained him to move back away from the front door when I come in from retrieving the mail or something and does so obediently. But he hasn’t learned the flower thing yet.
Poor Reba is like the red-headed step-child (more like the orange-furred one) because she’s not as charismatic, interesting and mischievous as Murphy! And that’s probably a good thing — one is entertaining, two maybe not so much.
The cats are good company though and they keep me laughing — most of the time!