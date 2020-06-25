After raising Oriental cats — Siamese, Havana browns and Angoras, I said they would be the only type of cats I’d have in the future. They were so intelligent, lovable and friendly. After the last of them — Angel my odd-eyed Angora — passed, I thought I’d replace a furry friend right away, but it didn’t work out.
When the time was right I decided to give shelter cats a home, but there weren’t any Orientals. I told the folks at the shelter that I wanted a cat with personality and good temperament for when the grandkids came over. The shelter was having a BOGO deal, so I decided to adopt two cats so they could keep each other company.
I chose Reba, a diluted Calico. She’s a sweet cat. Several black cats were all over me but I was holding out for something special. Then the shelter worker recalled that they had a fairly new cat that was Maine Coon- like and was being socialized. He was a big gray and white with longer hair and tufts of hair coming out of his ears. He did remind me of a Maine Coon, or even an Angora. He seemed very playful and he wasn’t quite a year old yet.
They named him Leon, but I thought, ‘That’s not his name.’ I kept Reba’s name because she had been at the shelter almost a year and the red in her coat seemed appropriate. They kept Reba and “Leon” together for a couple of days to make sure they’d get along before I took them home.
This gave me time to come up with a new name for “Leon” and the name Murphy just clicked. It’d inject a little Irish in and seemed more appropriate for what I saw of his personality so far.
Well Murphy has personality all right! This cat has gotten into more trouble than the four Orientals I had here at one time. Reminding me of “Murphy’s Law — whatever can go wrong, will” and I thought well, you named him.
I never had to tell the Orientals more than once or twice to stay off the tables or counters. Murphy needed the lesson repeated several times daily. Finally a squirt gun was a better training tool and it got to where all I had to do was reach for it and he’d jump down.
He was always biting and grabbing my legs but I realized he was still a kitten, not even a year old yet. Now that he’s 2 years old he’s better, but still does. He loves to bite my necklaces and I always wear a cross so even 3-year-old Kyley scolds, “Don’t bite Jesus!”
I have way more photos of Murphy because he sleeps in the most awkward looking poses — propped up against pillows, flat on his back with four feet up in the air, head hanging off the rocker. But he scared the heck out of me the first time I walked in my upstairs bathroom and found him sleeping in one of the sinks. I never saw such a thing. I finally realized it’s probably cooler for him since he’s got long hair and it’s now his sink.
He loves to jump in my jeep when I’m unloading it and I didn’t know until I saw him peeking out the driver’s side window. He seems to like going for a drive, unlike his adopted sister or other cats who cry the whole time.
I tend to fall asleep in my recliner a lot and one night I woke up and half-asleep I closed the windows and blew out the candles. I sat back down and saw something moving in one of the windows — I had closed Murphy up in the window. It’s not very wide between the screen and the window so how I didn’t see him or feel him in there I don’t know, but I’m glad I discovered him before he ripped out the screen trying to get out after I went to bed.
The cats are always mooching when I’m eating something and one time I was eating caramels and Murphy was right up in my face. I thought there’s no way he’d be interested in this so I broke off a tiny piece and let him sniff it and he ate it. And wanted more. So I gave him another tiny piece — I never heard of a cat with a sweet tooth. (And before I get letters, yes, I know caramels are not good for cats — it was a onetime thing.)
He loves to hang out in the garage — it gives him the feeling of "escaping." He’s learned to wait when I don’t want him to and when I say “OK” he can go out there. I didn’t want the cats going outside but like his predecessor, Angel, it’s been hard to keep him in. He’s always racing to escape.
I took pity on him (and my screen) last week when I was sunbathing on the deck and let him out. He ran around for a bit but came back and lay down on the deck and came back in right away with no problem. So the next day when he was clawing to get out again I thought he’d been so well-behaved maybe I’d let him out again.
Well, while I was sunbathing, unbeknownst to me the neighbor’s dog chased him up my tree. My neighbor came and got me and we tried to coax him down but he was probably 8 feet up and seemed wary, so her daughter got a ladder. Murphy was just rubbing his head against her hand enjoying being petted. I said just grab him by the scruff and we eventually got him down. I thought that might cure him from wanting to go out, but he’s even more determined now.
Maybe an addendum to Murphy’s Law should be, “Be careful what you wish for!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.