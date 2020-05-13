Here we are eight weeks or so into the quarantine and what everyone is calling our "new normal." And we just celebrated Mother’s Day, which was not only strange because of the pandemic, but also because of the weather. It was cold and rainy and more like mid-March than mid-May.
But the bright spot for me was spending it with some of my grandkids. I’d kept away for more than six weeks and it was getting to me. When my son called and invited me over for a cookout the weekend before Mother’s Day, I jumped at the chance.
My 8-year-old grandson was moved to draw a picture while I was there of him and I holding hands with hearts attached. My 3-year-old granddaughter was thrilled to see me when she woke from her nap and said, “Gramma, I love you. You’re my fav’rite.” Both sentiments made my heart melt and it was great to see my teen granddaughter, son and daughter-in-law too.
Then Mother’s Day weekend I was asked if I wanted to keep Kyley overnight because she’d been asking and the young ones needed some time apart. I again jumped at the chance. I know the recommendation is that grandparents and grandchildren be physically apart, but I’d done that for six weeks and I’m not yet at the higher risk age.
I figured, correctly, that Logan would want to come too and he did so I promised him I’d take him this weekend and said it was because the idea was to give him and his little sister a break from each other. He said, “I was having fun playing with Kyley.” But she piped in while putting on her shoes and coat, “I wasn’t!”
So Kyley spent the night and we played and read books and in the morning we watched red birds (cardinals) and bunnies out my window. I fixed her hair and then she wanted to comb mine. She made me a Mother’s Day card and kept wishing me a happy birthday instead of Happy Mother’s Day and I helped her make a card for her other grandma.
Then I delivered her back to her parents at her other grandparents house and we all had dinner together and, for just a while, life seemed normal.
It was balm to my soul and a gift to spend Mother’s Day with my son and his family. There was a time not too long ago when I didn’t have any family here on Mother’s Day, but I still made the best of it and took myself out and treated myself to an ice cream at Kelainey’s Ice Cream in Winona Lake. It was a beautiful day that year and I enjoyed walking around the village.
So even though the weather wasn’t great this year, the kids made the sun shine for me. I also heard from my other son and they had sent a card and gift and my brothers called, too. So, all in all, it was a great day.
I know some others were not as blessed. Some were mourning the loss of a mother or grandmother or a child. Especially those moms such as two people close to me who lost their only child a few years ago. It’s also a hard day for those who yearn for children but are unable to conceive. I always try to keep the heartache of those situations in my mind as I celebrate and appreciate the fact that we’ve set aside a day to honor mothers.
These days the job of a mother is somewhat harder as they’ve had to take on the role of teacher, too, and have had all their children home mainly cooped up. It’s also been challenging for those trying to work remotely from home while the kids are home.
Talk about essential workers! Mothers are the ultimate essential workers! Some article a while back added up all the jobs that moms do and if the family had to pay the going rate for each of those jobs, many couldn’t afford it.
A belated Mother’s Day wish for all the moms, grandmas, aunts and all women who are special in the life of a child. And my sincere wish and prayer is that everyone will be able to hug their grandkids soon.
