Hurricane Ian was devastating the State of Florida and on its way to the Carolinas days before I was leaving for vacation — which included several days at the beach in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
I was fairly confident that by the time we were actually arriving at the beach — four days after I left home to go to Maryland to my big brother’s house the hurricane would’ve blown past but the day I was traveling I had a layover in Raleigh, North Carolina.
That had me a little worried so I asked my three groups of prayer warriors to pray for uneventful travels and thankfully, it was. Well, except for the fact when I arrived at the South Bend airport and checked in my bags I couldn’t find my driver’s license!
I had cleared out my wallet before leaving and wondered if I unintentionally took it out. I sheepishly handed my Goshen News press photo ID to the attendant in place of my license and hid my shock and relief that she accepted it. I wasn’t sure it would meet the security gate’s standard though so I searched my purse more thoroughly and thankfully found my license at the bottom of my purse. Crisis averted!
I’d checked the weather forecast before I left home and according to the Weather Channel, the days we would be at Nag’s Head, there was a possibility of rain almost every day with temperatures in the high 70’s so I packed shorts and T-shirts as well as a couple of long sleeves and pants. Once I arrived at my brothers in the Annapolis area the forecast in Nag’s Head was changing daily.
My brother, sister-in-law and I made the five hour drive on Sunday and when we arrived it was sunny and windy and close to 70 degrees. We went down to the beach and I stuck my feet in the waves with a couple of my great nieces. I said I better do it now because it might be my only chance — how right I was!
The next day the temps were in the low 50’s with 30-40 mph winds! And while that meant there’d be no sunbathing, I was still enjoying the power of the surf and the wind making the sand dunes even bigger. My two nieces rented nearly identical side-by-side eight bedroom homes right on the beach so we could enjoy watching the waves and beach views from the comfort of the home. My bedroom also had a beach view. So all we had to do to experience it was open the sliding glass doors and step out onto the decks.
I couldn’t resist getting closer though so I ventured out and stood atop the large sand dune that separated the houses from the beach and the ocean to shoot some video and photos of the powerful surf and about got knocked off my feet by the winds.
The next couple of days didn’t get much better weather-wise but we still had a great time. In the house I was staying was my brother and sister-in-law, their daughter Toni and her husband, three of their four children, a daughter-in-law and son-in-law and their three grandchildren — my great, great niece and nephews (Realizing I’m a great, GREAT aunt makes me feel old).
Next door was my niece Cherie and her husband, three of their four kids, two boyfriends, a girlfriend turned fiancée and her son and my nephew Vinnie and his wife and their two boys. So both houses were full of family and we all gathered to visit and play games.
The day I almost got blown off the dune we all decided to go to the nearby aquarium together. The next day my brother and I went souvenir shopping, including a stop at a salt water taffy and fudge shop!
One of my great nieces, Erica, has always been close to me and she was anxious for me to meet her boyfriend. She said my being there was “the highlight of the trip” — that is until her brother proposed to his girlfriend on the beach then that was the highlight of the trip (She was also looking forward to me writing about the trip so had to give her a shout out).
My poor niece Toni tore her ACL and fractured her tibia two days before we left for the beach so she was mostly laid up as navigating the three story house on crutches was fatiguing. Although after we left the weather cleared up for them their last two days at the beach and two nephews carried Toni down to the beach!
While the weather wasn’t warm, my heart was warmed by spending quality time with multi-generations of family — it had been too long. I see my brother every year and his wife, Vinnie and Erica had come this way for a family funeral and wedding, but other than that, it had probably been a good 8 or 9 years since I was in Maryland. Before that we’d taken a couple of family cruises with everyone but even then everyone was going their own way so there wasn’t as much quality time.
The three oldest of my brother’s five kids are pretty close in age to me — so when I was a teenager I spent much of my summer with them and we had some adventures together. So it was good to spend time catching up. The two youngest sons — Vinnie and Tim are my son’s ages. Vinnie kept telling me I was his favorite aunt (I bet he says that to all his aunts but it was still good to hear).
It was good to get to know my great niece and nephew’s spouses and play with their little ones. Seeing that expanded family and how they all wanted to be helpful to my brother and sister-in-law was such a blessing, but it also made me slightly regretful that I didn’t have the four kids I always wanted to have. Big families are a blessing!
Being by my beloved beach and ocean and being with family was gift enough, but the whole trip was also gifted to me. My brother and sister-in-law insisted on paying my airfare and my niece and her husband wouldn’t let me pay for my room.
“We’re just so glad you could come and we had this time with you instead of just a half hour stopping by mom’s house when you visit,” Toni said.
Mother Nature’s fickleness couldn’t zap my joy from this memorable vacation.