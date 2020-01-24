This year — 2020 — is a special and historic one and I’m sure events of this year will prove that to be true. This year there’ll be a presidential election while the sitting president has been impeached and is undergoing trial in the Senate; we’ll have the summer Olympics in Tokyo; and it’s a census year, just to name a few.
But the year itself is historic in that only once every 100 years we have a year where the first two digits match the last two — 2020, 1919, 1818, 1717, etc. I think it’s safe to say it’s highly unlikely any one of us will see it happen again.
This is also a leap year, giving us an extra day in February so 2020 has a lot on its plate already and it’s only mid-January!
Usually on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day, I take time to set goals in several areas of my life, including spiritual, physical, writing, Partylite business, travel and entertainment, household and finances. I’m a firm believer that if you don’t set a goal or make a plan, life goes by and the things you wanted or hoped to do or accomplish never happened.
I don’t believe in resolutions. I think we’re hard wired that resolutions get broken, but goals get accomplished! Some of my goals are big, like earning the all-expense paid incentive trip to Lisbon, Portugal (one month left and I’m real close) and some are simple and basic, like get more sleep and drink more water. I also know that goals need to be specific, so just saying “more” (or less) like I just did isn’t good enough. So I actually said get seven hours sleep and drink a minimum of three 12-ounce glasses of water.
Something simple that’s been on my travel/entertainment goal list for a couple of years now is taking the perfume factory tour in Ligonier. I almost accomplished that last year but didn’t, so it’s back on there. Sometimes it’s as simple as going to a restaurant I’ve been meaning to check out.
You all know what I mean. How many times have you said to someone, “We need to get together/have lunch sometime?” Then a year goes by and you see that person again and you say, “We need to get together,” but it never happens because you don’t take the time to get it on your calendar.
I have learned from years of keeping a goals journal that if you don’t look at it frequently, not much will get done though.
Since I was gone over the New Year, I didn’t get my goals written down and I just started writing them down this week. As I was doing some of the same old goals, it occurred to me that maybe I should try to work in this historic year somehow. Like maybe lose 20 pounds (although my goal is 10) or save $20 a week (that adds up to $960 at end of the year) or give $20 more to charity. Maybe sleep 20 more minutes a night or pray or read the Bible for 20 more minutes a day. Or I could spend 20 minutes less time on social media or watching television.
How about making a list of 20 people to have lunch with and dedicate two days a month to do that, make a list of 20 new things to do, 20 places to visit (either locally or outside the area), dedicate 20 more minutes a week volunteering or spend 20 minutes a day or week to play with your child or grandchild (or some child that could use one-on-one, quality time).
I can share our awesome business opportunity with 20 more people this year and help them succeed, and contact 20 agents or publishers for my book manuscripts. Exercising for 20 more minutes a day is a great idea or maybe read 20 new books.
Those are just some of the things that came to mind right away to make those 2020 goals more meaningful, punch them up a little bit. Maybe you can think of some others?
At any rate I have a feeling this is going to be an eventful year for all of us and hopefully that will mostly be a good thing!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.