The unofficial start of summer is here
And as I’ve written about numerous times, so has my corresponding feeling of slight panic about fitting in all kinds of fun in what seems like such a short time comparatively.
So, this past holiday weekend was the start. I had heard about “Taps on the Water” on Syracuse, Wawasee and Papakeechie Lakes and I thought that would be something neat to see and hear. So I said something to BFF Deb suggesting we go for ice cream and then go to Lakeside Park where a bugler was supposed to be.
Deb’s initial response was “9:00 at night?!”
“Yes, Deb-at dusk-is that after your bedtime?” I asked sarcastically.
“Sometimes,” she laughed.
But she agreed and on that Sunday evening we went for ice cream, waiting a long time in line, which was to be expected on a holiday weekend in a lake town. Then we drove down to Lakeside Park. We also considered Oakwood, but Lakeside was closer.
A few other people joined us on the benches near the beach and we waited. And waited. At the time it was supposed to start-nothing. Then a plane came flying over and the other people stood, so we stood too and then I heard it. Very faintly across the lake a few strains of the song that usually brings me to tears. (It always reminds me of my dad’s funeral). I could barely hear it and Deb didn’t hear it at all and then it was done.
We left, a bit disappointed and thinking that was another great idea gone wrong! But we saw the plane and it was nice sitting down by the lake for a little while.
The next day Deb came over for a cookout and that was fine.
Another “great idea” I had was to go to the Elkhart County Miracles baseball game at Northwood High School. We usually try to go to a couple of South Bend Cubs games in the summer so since this was closer, I thought we should check it out. Deb got us tickets for the special opening season weeks.
When she purchased the tickets she was told they’d be “good seats” — not the best, but good. Other information said general admission seating needed to bring lawn chairs or blankets so we were confused, but thought maybe since we had this special booklet, it came with some kind of bleacher seating.
We decided to bring lawn chairs, just in case, and I brought my stadium seat too so I could sit in the bleachers. We arrived and decided to ask at the gate rather than lugging chairs from the parking lot if we didn’t need them.
I found out that we did need our chairs so it’s a good thing we brought them. They had a band playing before the game and they were pretty good. However, the general admission seating was not what we expected. I was envisioning a large grassy field where we’d be able to see the game but there were just sections of places where one could put some chairs and then you’re looking at the game through an 8’ tall fence.
We found a spot way at the end of left field and were kind of grumpy about it until I said, “Well…”
And that was all it took to get us both laughing, thinking ‘another good idea gone wrong!’
But it was a beautiful evening with a great breeze, not hot like we were expecting, and the game was good. In the first inning the Miracles scored a three-run homerun and they held their opponents-the Corn Dogs until the 5th inning when they tied up the game. The Miracles kept making contact with the bats and stole a lot of bases and came back to score three more. We left at the top of the 8th, but I think that 6-3 ended up the final score.
The Miracles even have a mascot-a baseball-headed person named Scooter. We definitely enjoyed ourselves but after these tickets are gone, we’d likely pay $10 for reserved seats in the future to get a better view of the game.
So, our adventures/misadventures are off to a great start. I’m sure we’ll come up with some other ‘great ideas’ this summer to share.