ELKHART — Leapin’ Leprechauns!
After a three-year hiatus, the Leprechaun Leap to support Cancer Resources of Elkhart County is returning this Saturday hosted by Re-Pete’s Simonton Lake Tavern, 51426 Ind. 19, Elkhart.
Peter Norton, executive director of Cancer Resources of Elkhart County (formerly United Cancer Services) said this is the 15th year for the fundraiser. Norton said they really want to encourage folks to “Come watch the Leprechaun Leap—about half of the people come and watch and the other half jump—it’s a fun St. Patrick’s party!”
Those who are ‘jumping’ are indeed jumping into the lake. Those who plan to jump are encouraged to get donors.
“We have a Leprechaun Leap website where they can set up their own personal leap page and people can donate right through that page,” Norton said.
Norton said the event, while a fun St. Patrick’s Day celebration with food, cash bar, silent auction, music by Johnny Love, a costume contest and live radio simulcast, is a fundraiser so whether jumping or not there’s a cost to attend.
Leapers and watchers can register early online and save $5. Early registration, which ends Friday at noon, is $20 or they can pay $25 at the door on Saturday. Kids under 12 are free and there is a family discount for a family of four (parents and children) of $50.
Doors open at noon and the first 500 people will receive a T-shirt. The leap will take place at 2 p.m. and the event wraps up around 4 p.m. Kids 12 and up can jump but parents of the child must be present and sign a waiver.
Norton said at past events they’ve had 300-400 attendees or 500-600 attendees.
“One year it was 81 degrees and we had 1,260 people,” Norton said. “It depends on the year.”
This year Norton said they’re expecting around 200-300 and expects that number will grow and people will come back as word gets out the event is taking place again.
Cancer Resources
One-hundred percent of monies raised that day stays local to help those in Elkhart County walking through cancer.
Norton said they meet with the person to determine what their needs are and provide help with planning, emotional support and financial support.
“Most of the people come fairly early in the process and they’re in shock; they don’t know whether insurance will work or not,” he said. “We help them ask the right people the right questions. It’s very common for them to walk out with a list of people to call and questions to ask.”
Norton said they help with medicine, supplies, costs for out of town travel if needed, among other things.
“Many of our clients have jobs with employer-provided insurance, but many are suffering loss of income through treatment so we sit down and talk about how we can best help,” he said.
Aside from the Leprechaun Leap, Cancer Resources of Elkhart County does a number of other fundraising events including a Compassion Walk in May, a golf scramble in July and a fashion show and luncheon in September. He said the Community Foundation of Elkhart County gives them a grant, Elkhart Rotary donates and they have “a lot of good donors.”
Plan to attend the Leprechaun Leap and either brave that jump or watch others do so while enjoying good food, drinks and music, knowing you’re helping your neighbors through their difficult journey of Cancer.
For more information, visit www.elkhartcancer.org/events/2023-leprechaunleap or call 574-875-5181 or email info@elkhartcancer.