OK, readers, I’m going to share something that may cause you to lose whatever shred of respect you may have left for me. (And if you’ve been reading my column for a long time, that may be a stretch.)
I’m hoping as I admit this struggle that I’m not the only one. I struggled today. I struggled the other day and, you know, there’s so much going on right now I just don’t need this particular struggle.
I mean, can they make those gosh darn plastic produce bags any harder to open? I’ve always struggled with those darn things but lately, I’ve just had it. It seems they’ve gotten more difficult. There was a time that I could just rub the top of them and create friction to separate it enough to find an opening. That method doesn’t seem to be working anymore.
I’m not known to be patient about these sorts of things. I don’t approach them logically. I just want things to work and not have to think about how they work. Therefore, I don’t always remember things like which way a key goes in a lock, whether something opens to the right or left — it just doesn’t store in my brain. (There’s too much data in there already!)
So, my trial and error method of doing things usually has me repeating the trial and error every time because I don’t remember how I got it to work the last time.
Where did I find that report in my database again? Was it under Lord-only-knows-what-info-is-in-here tab or the infrequently-used-but-still-important section? I’ll open and search, open and search and find it at last and, a few weeks later when I need that same information again, I repeat the process. I’m working on doing better; I’m trying to remember to consciously commit to memory how I got it to work but usually by that time I’m so frustrated and relieved I just go on to do what I need to.
So, back to those produce bags. I said to myself a while back, “OK, Denise, there must be a special way to do this. You’re smart, figure it out.” I thought I had. It seems there’s a seam of sorts along the side and if I can get a fingernail in it, sometimes it works. Then I thought guys don’t have long fingernails how do they open these darn bags? So I’m still trying to figure out the best, easiest way to open those flippin’ bags!
And today, after struggling again just to put a tomato in a bag, I thought, you know, we’re in the middle of a pandemic which our country can’t seem to get a handle on; we’re in the middle of an economic disaster. We have secret police snatching peaceful protestors off the streets, I’m juggling several assignments with quickly looming deadlines, my other business is going through major changes — can’t I just have an easy-opening produce bag? Is that really too much to ask?
I get that the whole roll of plastic is likely cheaper and easier for manufacturers, but what about the consumer? Come on; please tell me I’m not the only one! People who know me well know that sometimes I admittedly need a “keeper” — things that are easy for others are not so much for me at times.
I once wrote about a similar issue with Walmart bags a while back and it seems they got a better grade that are easier to separate. So I’m putting this out there — can’t there be an alternate bag option for the severely bag opening-challenged like myself?
Yes, with the world falling apart around me THIS is the stand I’m taking. No more struggle fest.
