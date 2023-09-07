It’s time to start the grieving process — especially since this past Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end to summer.
The official end doesn’t come until Sept. 22. This last summer holiday weekend is like the end of the chapter that was summer, which I always hate to see come to a close.
I grieve it because it seems to go so fast — the fastest season of all — and as usual I feel like I didn’t make the most of it. I tried to make up for it these past couple of weeks, though, Labor Day weekend included.
My weekend kind of started the Thursday before Labor Day with an invitation to an Amish couple’s wedding reception. BFF Deb was the one actually invited as she knows the couple and she asked if she could bring me along. It was a picture-perfect day and evening for the couple. We were invited to the second shift of wedding guests—the “5:00ers”. The meal was absolutely delicious, of course, so thank you and best wishes to Lee and Lanae (and thanks for reading).
On Saturday Deb and I got together to watch the Notre Dame game at her apartment and what a game it was. Notre Dame won 56-3. We went out for dinner afterwards. On Sunday, I invited her over to share my bounty of fresh vegetables from Kercher’s — she brought steaks and we both enjoyed the meal.
Monday my eldest son and daughter-in-law and my two granddaughters came over and since I knew it was going to be so hot, we planned on having some water fun. So I got out my kiddie pool and they brought a sprinkler for the girls to run through and they also brought water balloons.
The girls had the most fun with the water balloon fight and the grown-ups joined in too. They had a “trick” of throwing the water balloons at the person’s feet so they break and splash water up on them. I liked that idea, it’s better than getting smacked in the face with a water balloon.
Later I was showing Isabel, the almost three-year-old, how tall the plant we planted in the fairy garden had grown and she wanted to see “the girl” (the fairy), so I picked up the shallow planter I use for the fairy garden so she could see it closer and out jumped a toad, making us both jump. He must’ve been keeping cool under the tall plant and in the moist dirt.
Older sister Emma was more excited about the toad than the plant (guess I can’t blame her). I first started the fairy garden with their cousin Kyley, who is the same age as Emma, when she was three.
The girls put in a request for Grandma’s “famous” flag cake, and they wanted to help me make it again like they did on July 4th. This time Isabel wanted to place the strawberries on the cake and Emma placed the blueberry ‘stars’. It’s such a blessing to have them back in the state and only an hour and 20 minutes away.
Emma commented on it too saying as she was getting in the car to leave, “When we used to do this, we had to go all the way back to Arizona!”
So, my weekend wasn’t as exciting as a big party or going away for the weekend, but it was enjoyable with plenty of rest time in between activities.
As much as I mourn the end of summer, fall is one of my favorite seasons. I love the colors of fall, the gorgeous foliage, fall décor and fall birthdays — including my three granddaughters and mine. I love fall festivals and flavors — although I’m more team apple than team pumpkin. I love the warm, sunny days and cool mornings and evenings.
So, while I’m still mourning a little; I’m also starting to feel a nip of anticipation, just like the nip in the air, that Fall always brings.
Yes, it’s time to say goodbye to summer so we can move on to all the fun that fall has waiting for us.