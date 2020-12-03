It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas — and I’m ready now. Thanksgiving is over so bring on the holly! Crank out the carols!
I’m a little ahead of myself, I believe, than most years. Partly because I’m hosting a customer appreciation open house this weekend. Normally I don’t do that in December because it’s such a busy month, I usually wait until January when people are looking for something to do, but it’s 2020 and nothing else is “normal,” so why should that be?
So I’ve started sending out some cards to customers to inform them of the open house and I at least got the tree up, as well as the outside decorations. The rest will wait until after the open house. I took advantage of the young and willing to help to get those holiday chores done.
The grandkids wanted to come over one day because they missed me (awww) and I was on deadline for a magazine assignment, waiting for sources to return calls so I couldn’t take them that day, but promised I would Thanksgiving weekend. After I made that plan, I thought “Aha! The kiddos can help me with the tree the weekend before open house.”
So, Friday night, we got out my pre-lit tree only to discover one more set of lights went out. I bundled the kids in the Jeep to go to Dollar General to get some lights. Logan also wanted to know if we could put some lights on a small tree I had down in the basement.
“It’d make a great night light!” he said.
I remembered I had some small, star-shaped battery operated lights that would be perfect, so we picked up some batteries too. We returned home and I let the kiddos loose on the ornaments — except for the fragile glass ones — Logan put those aside for me to hang.
Four-year old Kyley kept wanting to hang hers “way high.” I lifted her once (and shouldn’t have) and that killed my back. She’s got Grandma wrapped around her fingers though. All she has to say is “pretty please?” and I melt and forget all about the things I can’t do because of my back pain condition. (And end up paying for it.)
They had a good time, though, and it was a big help for me. When it was bedtime, they proudly carried the little tree with the star lights up to “their” room.
The next day, while it was still fairly decent weather, we put lights on my deck and Logan carried all the lawn chairs to the garage. Then they got to decorate my front porch tree, too. Logan wanted “rainbow lights” for my big tree that had all white lights so I bought “rainbow lights” for the front porch tree just for him. (Yes, he still has me wrapped around his fingers, too.)
When I brought the kids home, their big sister said, “Are you done spoiling them now, Grandma?” I said, “Who me? Spoil them? I put them to work!”
HOLIDAY TRADITIONS
As I’m writing this, Christmas from Rockefeller Center is on my television — another old family tradition and another mom must-watch TV, along with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. If we didn’t watch the Macy’s parade, the lighting of the Rockefeller Center tree and the Times Square ball drop, mom acted as if she’d disown us.
But as much as it sometimes annoyed me when she’d insist every year, I do treasure those holiday traditions. Now that she’s gone, I’ve taken over her role of asking each of my siblings if they watched the Macy’s parade. Speaking of which, I was so thrilled that the parade went on this year, even without people in the streets. However, there still were acts, bands and big balloons. I taped it and watched it again with the grandkids.
This year especially we need the happy memories of our holiday traditions. So while things may be different this year, there are a lot of traditions we can enjoy. And let’s hold Christmas in our hearts.
