The day I’m writing this — a few days before it prints — is the anniversary of a life-changing moment for me.
It’s the 21st anniversary of the car accident that broke vertebrae in my back and left me with a disabling chronic severe pain condition. My entire back and whole right side is in constant pain — for 21 long years now — never a moment without it and some hours worse than others.
I never would’ve imagined that day that 21 years later pain would still be my constant companion. But my life didn’t just change for the worst; in many ways it changed for the better as well.
First and most importantly, my relationship with my Lord has grown much closer and I returned fully to the practice of my faith. I need that spiritual nourishing more than food or sleep. I’ve been asked many times over the last 21 years, “How do you stay so positive if you’re in such pain?”
My answer is always the same. I wake up every morning and ask God to give me strength to get through the day and I go to bed every night thanking him for doing so because I don’t think I could do it on my own. Often people don’t know that I’m in constant pain because if I’m interacting with you, you’re getting the best of me. It takes a lot to control the pain, keep a smile on my face and remain upright. If you were with me 24/7, you’d see the other side.
Secondly, if not for my accident, I may not be writing this column — I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t be. Because I had to retire from working, it allowed time for me to write — a volunteer coordinator said to me early on, “Maybe there’s something God wants you to do” and I decided to get serious about writing. I truly believe God opened doors for me exactly when I needed him to. I’ve been writing since I was 10 years old and have written several children’s books but haven’t published any books — yet. I’ve come to realize that I’m supposed to write and being able to work it around my pain condition is a real blessing. (Since the pandemic, I’ve been mainly attending meetings via Zoom from my recliner with my heating pad.)
Thirdly, there are people in my life now — dear friends — who may not have been if not for my accident. They’ve lifted me up, helped me out, laughed, cried and prayed with me and I’m so grateful for each and every one of them.
So, I’ve been able to find joy despite pain. I think that’s a theme for this time. We’re in one of the darkest times of our history with more than 300,000 people lost due to COVID-19, with a public health crisis so politicized it’s created deep divisions within communities and yet, we’re a week away from Christmas.
How can we find joy in this season with so much grief and pain and division? I was driving down Ind. 15 the other day and it was a sunny day and I was in a great mood. I looked to my right and saw a mobile COVID-19 testing unit and a line of cars, and it was a stark reminder that this Christmas season is not like others.
And then, this past Sunday, my pastor’s sermon was on this very topic — finding joy amidst suffering. He shared that the Blessed Virgin Mary had both joy and suffering in the birth of Jesus; at his presentation at the Temple when she was told a sword would pierce her heart and at the finding of Jesus at the temple.
Joy and sorrow tend to go hand in hand. I’m not trying to minimize the real pain of so much loss — of all the loss of loved ones, the loss of jobs, homes and incomes for so many of our fellow Americans; the exhaustion of our medical workers, the frustration of so many on both sides of these divisive issues. But I know that we have it within us to still find joy in the season; to count our blessings and I think we’d find that they outnumber the pain and sorrows. We have it within us to pull up those who are so beaten down they can’t get up on their own. We have it within us to put aside our differences and remember the second greatest commandment we were given: “Love your neighbor as yourself.”
We need that message in this season, now more than ever. It is time for unity, time for healing and compassion, time to let light shine in what has been darkness. It’s time to stand up for hope and love; time to spread joy. Do something kind for another. Pray for your enemies. Thank an essential worker.
That is my prayer and wish for you and yours this week before Christmas — joy and peace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.