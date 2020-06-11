I feel like what we’re seeing play out across our television screens and the Internet these past few weeks has been disturbing, heart-breaking and, for me — it feels very familiar.
I was 10 years old in 1968 when the civil rights protests and riots were going on across the country after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, followed months later by the assassination of Bobby Kennedy. The country was in chaos — a mix of mourning and rioting.
I was smack dab in the middle of a riot at my high school on the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s death about four years later in 1972 because things hadn’t gotten much better in the country with Vietnam War protests and the Nixon Watergate scandal.
I remember the rage of the black students during the riot at my school: the pushing, the shoving, the cops showing up in riot gear, the chaos of students running everywhere. My friends and I actually heard about it and left school earlier.
I called my mom and she told me in no uncertain terms to get back to school, so we did. We ended up smack dab in the middle of the chaos. One of my friend’s mothers had come to get us so we left right away again, but those images are imprinted on my mind. That was my freshman year and that year I attended a business and trades-focused high school that was 90% girls, so it was a target for the nearby high school that had a black majority of students.
That was a riot, not a protest. I participated in protests myself back then. I can’t recall now what we were protesting, I just remember marching to the school administration building with signs and holding a sit-in once we got there.
I remember seeing on the news every night college students getting clubbed and tear-gassed by police for protesting the war. I remember Woodstock — although I was too young to be there. I remember many war protests and the horrible way the Vietnam vets were treated. I had a prisoner of war bracelet. I clapped and stomped along to the song, “All we are saying, is give peace a chance.”
It took a long time for our country to heal from all of that — the protests, the corrupt presidency, the war — a decade or longer, I’d say.
So let me say it’s been disheartening to see we haven’t advanced much in 50 years. I deluded myself into believing that they had. I deluded myself that since black Americans were becoming CEOs, were represented more on television, that we elected a black president, that things had improved for black Americans. I knew there were some issues with cops still but surely things were better?
I grew up in a very multi-racial, multi-cultural area and even here I have friends of different races and cultures, so I’m always taken aback by abject racism.
But, for me, other than watching the life leaving the body of George Floyd before my eyes, the most heart-breaking, spirit-squelching event of the last few weeks was what happened the night when mounted and military police pushed back peaceful protesters in D.C., before curfew, so the president could have a photo op.
Even scarier, seeing a military helicopter hover over the protesters, as if they were terrorists, using a tactic that is used against terrorists in places like Iraq and Iran, but this was in our nation’s capital against our citizens who were exercising their Constitutional rights.
The military should not be sicked on fellow Americans. As Americans we have a Constitutional right to peacefully protest and those people were. Yes, there were instances of burning and looting across the country in the first days and no one is saying that should go on. I’ve never understood how that behavior is supposed to help a cause — it doesn’t.
But in D.C., they were exercising their Constitutional rights and were violently stopped — that’s not a free country. That’s abuse of power in my opinion.
I’ve interviewed police chiefs of departments who’ve dealt with past protests and riots and what they told me is they learned showing up in full riot gear exacerbates the situation, so they’ve changed those tactics.
While this period of protests was precipitated by the heinous killing of George Floyd and while there needs to be better training and reform for police officers, let’s not demonize all police. We need them and most are good officers who wish to help, not hurt, and they risk their lives every time they go to work.
I am angry at the officers involved in Floyd’s death, at the ones who pushed a 70-year-old man and didn’t stop to render aid, who attacked an Australian reporter and cameraman violently, who beat up a person on a bike, who stun gunned kids in a car — they all need to be held responsible for their actions. But I support all the good police officers out there. I didn’t like hearing a protester in Goshen yelling at the police to go home and using a derogatory term for police. They didn’t deserve that.
But while I see a lot of unfortunate familiarity between now and the late-1960s to early-1970s, others who also lived through that time point out the differences. Differences such as this movement is organic and not organized by leaders, such as MLK or Malcolm X. Those protesting are a very diverse group with many Caucasian people taking part as well as those from other cultures and of all ages — that the death of this man has prompted not just national but also global protests.
That gives hope that maybe now, maybe this time, real change will happen. I want to live in an America that abides by its Constitution, with service-minded leaders who know the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence which states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.