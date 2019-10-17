I celebrated my birthday earlier this week. However, I’m still celebrating because I didn’t take my birthday off like I vowed to do many years ago.
That vow was made when I was still married, my kids were pre-teens and I was chief cook and bottle washer, as well as working outside the home.
I declared from that day forward I was taking two days off a year — Mother’s Day and my birthday — where I said, I “didn’t even want to think about what you people are going to eat.”
I didn’t want to work, clean, cook or even think about those things. I thought two days out of 365 were fair to claim as my days off.
I’ve maintained that stance about 98% of the time but this year my birthday fell on a Monday and I had two meetings to cover for the papers. So I started celebrating early with the annual “birthday buddy lunch” with my friend Kathy from the library. When we still worked together and discovered we had the same birthday, we started celebrating by buying each other’s lunch. We’ve continued to do that for more than 20 years.
The funny thing this year was our server said her birthday was the same as ours! Since I went more than 30 years of my life without meeting anyone with the same birthday as mine, I’m amazed at how many people with birthdays on Oct. 14 I now know.
Due to the fall break, I had the two little ones overnight in the middle of the week, and we had a little birthday celebration together, including a trip to the Pumpkin Farm! Tonight the celebration will continue when my BFF and I go to dinner.
Of course now with Facebook I received hundreds of birthday wishes from people from all walks of life, and that’s always fun. I do appreciate them taking the time out of their day to send the birthday greeting. It helps to feel connected to them no matter where they are.
I also received several call from sons, brothers and long-distance friends bearing birthday wishes, which was great, especially the variety of the way the Happy Birthday song was sung. I have to give the Grammy to my brother Don, who gave a very Dean Martin-ish rendition!
One of those long-distance friends, Laura, my longtime friend from my teen years who is now in Arizona, had a great birthday plan. She said that after age 50 we get to celebrate all week but after 60 we get to celebrate all month!
“We’ve earned it!” she said.
I like that plan and I agree, although I still find it hard to believe I’m “over 60” now. I know I’m a grandma and I love being a grandma but grandmas today are not the same as the grandmas of my youth. We’re all a more youthful looking and thinking bunch these days. My mind still feels like I’m in my 30s, except for those times I’m searching for the elusive word or name of someone I should know!
Although I’ve never been age obsessed, never wanting to make myself older when I was younger — except trying to get into those discos before I was old enough — and vice versa, now that I have hit that “over 60” bracket time does seem to be running short.
I’ve always believed birthdays should be celebrated no matter the age. I think by celebrating it’s recognizing the gift of life we’ve been given, expressing gratitude for another year on this beautiful earth. So I will always be ready to celebrate my birthday and, like New Year’s, a chance to start anew on another year of striving to live out my purpose and give thanks for every day.
So to all the other October birthdays out there, especially those born on Oct. 14, I wish you a very happy birthday month as well!
