Happy New Year! I don’t think there’s been a year we’ve been so happy to say goodbye to as 2020. If only a simple digit change could make all the problems of 2020 disappear like magic! Logically we know that’s not true, but we still put such hopes on a new year.
This holiday season had me thinking a lot about holidays in my past — I apparently wasn’t the only one as real Christmas tree sales soared as did sales of blow globe decorations (I never knew they were called that until the Great Christmas Light Fight TV show) even though I heard the last manufacturing facility of them closed recently. People sought a nostalgic Christmas this year.
One of my favorite secular Christmas songs has long been "Silver Bells," because the song so aptly describes my Christmases growing up in New York. I grew up in Yonkers, the first city north of the five boroughs that make up New York City. And even though our city was pretty decked out with a lot of holiday charm on its own, going to Manhattan during the Christmas season is something everyone should experience.
One unforgettable experience is going to Radio City Music Hall for their Christmas Spectacular show and seeing the famous Rockettes. The precision of their dancing is amazing and I’m so thankful that this tradition (the Rockettes were formed in 1925) has continued rather than being tossed aside as old fashioned.
Then there’s the lighting of the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center and watching the skaters on the rink there and the grandeur of St. Patrick’s Cathedral, especially when it’s all decorated for Christmas. Seeing a dusting of snow on the structures at Central Park and the Hansom Cab horse-drawn carriages can transport one back to the early 1900s.
The streets are crowded with people hustling and bustling, carrying packages as the song states — but in more jovial moods at this time of year. And on every street corner the sound of silver bells — of the Salvation Army volunteers collecting for their red kettles. Many of the department stores had their own Santa who’d actually give you a gift such as a coloring book or toy car or little doll.
But even if you don’t see the actual lighting of the Rockefeller tree live or the Rockettes, it’s still a beautiful sight to see how that city is transformed during the holidays. Visiting the city was something we always tried to do at least once, and as teens we’d hop on the bus or train and go ourselves and just look around.
The other thing we did for a couple of years as teenagers was sing Christmas carols on the street corners — our urban version of caroling. Attending Midnight Mass was usually a part of my Christmas celebrations then and now. Something about the quiet of the time of that service makes it more reverent.
I planned to attend this year physically but the predicted storm on top of being in extra pain from overdoing it earlier in the day caused me to attend virtually this year.
Despite COVID, we were able to keep some Christmas traditions this year and altered one of them. Every year that they’ve lived locally, I’ve taken the grandkids to get a photo of me and them with Santa and the teenagers have thankfully indulged me. I doubted that would be possible this year so instead I planned to take the kids to the Shipshewana Lights of Joy show and come back to take a photo around my tree.
I was almost deterred when I heard how long the wait was for some people but the kids said they didn’t care, they wanted to see it. Earlier that day, the kids and I got together to make fudge and cookies and some didn’t turn out so great — I think I was trying to do too much in too short of time — but it was my teen granddaughter’s only day off. I had to make sure I had some rest time in between, too. But the little ones had fun inserting candies into the peanut butter cookies and thumbprint cookies and cutting out and decorating sugar cookies and that’s what matters! We created memories.
On Christmas eve, I Facetimed with my Arizona son and his family while they opened gifts and I opened the photo calendar they made for me. My youngest son and his family came for Christmas dinner and exchanged gifts. I know how blessed I am to be able to do that as so many could not spend Christmas with family this year. I’ve kept my circle of people I’m around small and they of course were included.
Then it was the New Year and I thought we should really celebrate BIG this year! There were years in the past that I did with house parties and going out to dinner all dressed up, but that's not the reality this New Year celebration. This year, it’ll probably be ordering pizza but I’ll still stay up until midnight as every year and watch the ball drop from Times Square, which I expect will be eerily empty. I’ll still make some noise (and scare my cats) and toast the New Year with a sip of something bubbly.
This year, based on a supposed Irish tradition I just heard about on Facebook, I’ll open the door at midnight to let the old year and all its problems out and welcome the New Year in. One that I hope will bring an end to the pandemic, an end to quarantine and masks, an end to economic uncertainty and especially an end to the hateful division we’ve experienced.
We still have a way to go but hope is on the horizon. May peace and health reign for you and yours this coming year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.