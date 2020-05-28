This is my message to the 2020 graduates:
Whether you’re graduating from high school or college, your last year of school didn’t turn out as expected when the school year began.
Who could’ve known? Who could’ve predicted what happened? I’m sure you started this year with anticipation and excitement, knowing it was your last — your last homecoming, last football season, last prom — maybe the last time you’d see some of your classmates.
As March began, so did the final countdown of the school year, the looking ahead to spring sports or concerts or plays, to prom, to all the graduation parties, to the fulfillment of something you started so many years ago.
But then, as we now know, an epic pandemic swept across practically every nation and every state in our union, virtually shutting down the world and taking many lives with it. It also took the end of your senior year as you knew it.
Your parents, I’m sure, were just as heartbroken as they looked forward to you being able to do all those things as much as you were.
Exchange students had to return to their home country without having fulfilled so many things that would have been once-in-a-lifetime experiences for them.
But as disappointing as it was, school staff and your communities have wrapped their arms around you, 2020 high school grads, delivering signs and gifts of encouragement to your doors; setting up displays of posters and signs of all the graduates on school grounds; and setting up "adopt a senior" pages on social media, where people you may or may not know decided to shower you with notes and gifts to lift your spirits and let you know that we care.
In some cases, backyard proms with family members were held, graduation ceremonies of one were held.
As disappointing as it is, you’re living through a historic time — your senior year is different than everyone else’s. Think of the stories you’ll share with your children of what happened this spring and how we all had to adjust. You’ll go forward, hopefully to start college this fall or jobs, or if you’re college graduates, your careers and it’ll be bittersweet.
There’s still so much uncertainty right now, even though countries and states are re-opening, COVID-19 cases are rising and so is the death toll. We are truly living a day-to-day existence. But think of all you’ve accomplished in your years of school. Your senior year may have been cut short but you still made lots of memories over the years, lots of games, lots of school dances, lots of pep rallies and lots of friends.
Hopefully you were involved in clubs and activities and learned some things about yourself that you didn’t know. Now you’ve learned something else: you’ve learned to be resilient; to be flexible; you’ve learned that we shouldn’t take our health, our freedoms or the people in our lives for granted because in a blink of an eye it can all go away.
That’s always been true and some of you may have had to learn that lesson prior to this pandemic, but we’ve been reminded on a global scale now. These hard lessons will be an asset to you in the rest of your life. No matter what you do or where you go.
I have a feeling this class of 2020 is going to go on to do some really big things. To make sure that some of the things that could’ve been avoided are avoided in the future, I believe you’ll be more caring, empathetic and resourceful. All classes are, but I just have a feeling that you’ll be given an extra dose of grace for having missed out on so much this year.
I hope you don’t focus on what you’ve missed but instead what you gained — before and, yes, during the pandemic. I truly believe in the Scripture Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to his purpose.” ALL things.
If you believe that too, that gives me so much hope for the future. Just like intense pressure and heat causes carbon to transform into valuable diamonds, I believe the Class of 2020 will shine like diamonds.
Congratulations, Class of 2020. I’m proud of you and can’t wait to see the great things you’ll do.
