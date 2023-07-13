After a four-day epic journey moving back home to Indiana from Arizona, my eldest son, daughter-in-law and granddaughters made it safe and sound and I was able to spend several hours with them on the 4th.
Since I was unable to make my usual winter trip out to see them because of my cancer surgery and treatment this year, I was really looking forward to seeing them. Although I was anxious to see them, I knew they were exhausted from the trip so I encouraged them to rest at my son’s dad’s house and take their time coming over.
The girls were a little shy at first — they always are — but it didn’t take them long to warm up. My son said as soon as 2 ½ year old Isabel woke up from her nap she was excitedly saying, “going to Grandma’s!”
Their move back was an unexpected blessing that we definitely agree God had a hand in making happen. My son did say they felt they wanted to be closer to me since my diagnosis earlier this year, he just didn’t think he’d be able to get a job in his field so close and so soon.
I’m so excited about being able to be a bigger part of the girl’s lives as they grow up and we started making those memories on the 4th. When Emma graduated from kindergarten, she said she wanted to be a baker when she grew up, so her mom asked me to wait and have Emma help make my traditional 4th of July flag cake.
The cake is not baked; however, it’s assembled but Emma laid out the slices of pound cake, spread on the whipped cream and laid out the strawberry halves to make the red stripes on the cake. Isabel was not to be left out, she wanted to help, to. So, mom sat her on my counter and she placed the blueberries (representing stars) on the cake and helped with some of the strawberries too.
I also saved planting my fairy garden for them. It was something I started with my younger son’s daughter Kyley a few years ago. I just got a shallow plastic bowl and usually plant a couple of succulents and add a fairy, fairy house, garden arch and other mini décor pieces.
I sat it out in my front flower bed. Knowing the girls would be coming, I waited to get it ready this year.
I didn’t get a succulent this time because I remembered at the last minute so I just picked up a small plant at the grocery store — it was pink so I knew the girls would like it. Emma helped plant and Isabel helped place the décor and my son got a photo of us.
My son lit a bonfire, even though it was early and still light, but they’re not used to it staying light so late as there’s not that much difference in Arizona. We all enjoy a bonfire so it doesn’t matter what time it is, and I said I might go back out after they leave and enjoy it longer. They made S’mores — one of my favorite treats, but because of an ongoing issue with a dry socket after a tooth extraction, I couldn’t partake.
Emma shared a little piece of hers with me but even that was difficult. But they enjoyed them and that’s what counts.
Isabel was asking the whole time about seeing my cats, which I had contained upstairs because my son is allergic, so we told her she could see them before it was time for them to leave. When I heard her asking again around the bonfire, I offered to take them upstairs to see the cats. When the calico, Reba, went running out that spooked Isabel who decided she didn’t want to see the cats after all.
I held Murphy for the girls to pet but she was hiding behind her sister shaking her head and saying, “I don’t want to see cats!”
I wanted to get sparklers for the girls but everywhere I went they were sold out — of just single packs of sparklers anyway. So instead, I got them red, white and blue glo sticks that could be made into necklaces and 4th of July bracelets.
They needed to get the girls to bed before it was time for fireworks and I wasn’t really up to going this year anyway. As they left Grandma got hugs and kisses and sweet Isabel was blowing kisses from my door to their car. Then she said, “Okay one last one!” and blew another kiss before getting into the car. So adorable.
I told the girls I’d come see them once they got settled into their new house in Fort Wayne to which Isabel said, “That’s a good idea!”
A good idea, indeed.