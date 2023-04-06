Today is Good Friday for those of us who are Christians — it never really occurred to me to wonder why we call it “Good” Friday when it’s one of the saddest, solemnest days.
So I looked it up. I learned it’s called Good Friday for two reasons — good means holy in this sense and it’s also good because by His death, Jesus “liberates us from sin and by His resurrection opens for us a new life,” according to the Catechism of the Catholic Church.
Speaking of that, I’m inserting a plug for the podcast Catechism in a Year with Fr. Mike Schmitz. If you ever wanted to learn the truth about Catholicism, I highly recommend it. The sessions are only 15-20 minutes long and Fr. Mike makes what could be deep material understandable and his enthusiasm is contagious. He also has a Bible in a Year podcast which I also highly recommend. But, I digress.
Good Friday is a solemn, sad day as we recall Christ’s passion and death. It’s a long service in my church and every time I go I remember a time years ago when my youngest son accompanied me — it was maybe five years after my disabling accident. He made the remark, “You might want to consider a less physical form of worship” because there is a lot of ‘now we kneel’, ‘now we stand’ in the Good Friday service.
Thinking of his remark always cracks me up. And of course no one would think twice if I sat through the whole service but I figure if Christ could endure what He did, I can kneel and stand — as long as I’m able. So, Good Friday is sad and solemn and then 48 hours later we’re exalting with joy over Christ’s resurrection — trumpets blaring, flowers blooming, Hallelujah!
One of my brothers during our weekly sibling zoom call pointed out how Jesus went from being hailed as Savior king entering Jerusalem on Palm Sunday to being crucified a mere five days later. How does that happen? He asked rhetorically. So from Palm Sunday through Easter Sunday we go through a roller coaster of emotions as we recall that week in Jesus’ life. And I think it’s important that we do recall ALL of it, not just the good ending.
Our Lord experienced nearly every part of our human existence when He walked among us. He laughed, He grieved, “He wept” at the loss of His friend, Lazarus before raising him from the dead, and although the Bible doesn’t specifically tell us this, I’m sure he also grieved at the loss of His earthly foster father, Joseph. He hungered, He thirsted. He got angry. He loved family and friends and all of us. He suffered betrayal, ridicule and immense physical pain and He died.
So personally when I get in a (thankfully) rare ‘why me?’ mood — I automatically go to ‘why not me? Am I better than Jesus?’
The roller coaster we experience in Jesus’ life in the Church this week is no different than what most of us experience at some time or another in our lives. We can be happily going along in our lives — even celebrating a joyous occasion — when in a split second something tragic can happen to us or someone we love and that mood shifts.
Or we can be going through a dark period in our lives where nothing seems to be going our way or we’re walking through a difficult diagnosis for ourselves or someone we love or we’re grieving a loss of relationship or career and it may feel like the world will never be right again when all of a sudden, something happens. The medical crisis is cured, there’s a financial windfall, the prodigal child returns, there’s news of a wedding or new baby and the sun is shining again, there’s a rainbow in your sky and hope is on the horizon.
Our human experience is one of extremes at times; although most of us would likely prefer things to be more even-keeled.
That goes along with what people say about stardom or fame — you can be on top of the world with thousands of adoring fans one minute only to come crashing down due to some scandal or simply fade away into obscurity the next. Our earthly ‘idols’ whether they be actors, musicians, athletes or politicians — all eventually fall from the pedestal where they’ve been placed. Only Our Lord remains at the top as He always should be.
I think the Easter Bunny, Easter baskets and Easter eggs are all good fun and traditions I kept with my kids and grandkids (when I could) and are part of the joys in our lives.
So whether you’ll be dying eggs as I’ll be doing later today, filling Easter baskets, reliving Christ’s Passion and celebrating His resurrection or something all together different — I wish you all a Blessed Easter.