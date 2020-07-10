A few years ago, back in the big recession years, the term “staycation” was coined as people looked for more affordable ways to have fun or vacation closer to home.
This summer, we not only have the economy to contend with, we also have a worldwide pandemic that seems to be multiplying in the summer heat, not disappearing as was first thought.
People are wary about getting out to the grocery store, never mind traveling. But even with a lot of entertainment venues closed or iffy and a lot of annual fairs and festivals canceled, there is still plenty of fun to be had in our own backyards — literally and figuratively.
I enjoyed one of those practically-in-my-backyard fun times this past weekend when my BFF and I took a dinner cruise Friday night on the S.S. Lillypad II on Lake Wawasee.
As hot as it’s been escaping the heat for a cruise on the lake sounded great. The captain was going to arrange it so we could maybe see some of the fireworks from Syracuse and also a private party’s fireworks show that a number of boats beside ours gathered to watch.
I was surprised (but also glad given the pandemic) that aside from Deb and I, there was only a family of four from Poland and a couple on the boat with us. We had dinner and drinks and my only “complaint” was that there was no coffee to go with the delicious chocolate cheesecake they had for dessert.
Deb and I were enjoying the banter between the family members and they started including us as they pointed out the gorgeous houses they “were going to buy” that “only” cost $4.2 million or $5.3 million.
The weather was perfect — the sunset was gorgeous over the lake and then I saw the full moon rising. We dropped anchor near the Morrison Island area to watch fireworks and while it wasn’t the main event — that was happening on the 4th — it was still pretty awesome. As I looked around, we could see fireworks circling the lake on all sides.
We were there for more than an hour before we headed back. I got a beautiful photo of the full moon shimmering on the lake. I was so grateful to be there to enjoy it all — the wind blowing in my hair, the sunset, fireworks and full moon. I tried not to think about what a romantic setting it was and just enjoyed being out.
The Lillypad has a couple more public dinner or brunch cruises before summer’s end and I’d highly recommend it. A couple of years ago we went on the Dixie Queen, a sternwheel paddle boat, and the tour gave a lot of history of the area and that was a lot of fun, too.
I told Deb now that we’ve been on both of those boats our next one should be the River Queen in Elkhart.
Other fun things we can still do include enjoying beautiful local public gardens like Defries Gardens in New Paris, Linton’s Enchanted Gardens or Wellfield Botanical Gardens in Elkhart. I planned to take the grandkids one day last week but it didn’t work out, so that’s still on the agenda.
My eldest granddaughter and I got into a conversation a couple of weeks ago about Victorian homes and I said if she was interested in older homes I’d take her to the Ruthmere museum — someplace else I’ve always wanted to go. The day we planned to go museums weren’t cleared to be open yet so that too is still on the agenda.
Going on picnics, walking trails, camping and running through the sprinkler on a hot, humid day are all fun and free or practically free activities. I always plan to take in a drive-in movie at the Tri Way in Plymouth at least once each summer. I’m hoping there’ll be a kid friendly one this summer so I can take the grandkids.
The summer always flies by and even though this is a summer like no other, there’s still plenty of fun to safely enjoy. Even though I’ve lived in the area for almost 40 years now, there are still places I’ve not yet been to within driving distance and some practically in my own backyard.
I bet if you think hard enough, the same may be said for you. Either way, I hope you’ll all be able to have some staycation days this summer — with all the craziness in the world right now, we sure need the escape to keep centered.
