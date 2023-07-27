I feel like in the past week I’ve finally started enjoying summer.
It’s my mid-summer panic setting in but I’m also finally healing from some dental issues I’ve had, although there’s more healing to be done, I’m feeling better and able to eat more.
It started with me making a trip down to Fort Wayne to visit my son, daughter-in-law and granddaughters in their new-to-them house. It was going to be a quick visit because I had deadlines looming, but I wanted to bring them their sapling, see the house and play with my granddaughters.
Storms were predicted that day all day and I wanted to avoid driving in them, so I kept an eye on the radar on my weather apps on my phone and watched as the storms left our area and headed southeast to Ft. Wayne right around the time I planned to leave. The storms hit and at first 6-year-old Emma thought the torrential downpour was cool because she’s not used to seeing that heavy rain in Phoenix. She started talking about tornadoes and I assured her that Ft. Wayne doesn’t really get tornadoes, they’re more common where Grandma lives.
Then the power went out and almost 3-year-old Isabel wasn’t happy about that and then the tornado warning went off on my phone followed shortly by the tornado sirens. So, we ate a picnic dinner in their basement. Emma mentioned something about going back to Arizona lol. My daughter-in-law said, “We’ll remember the first time Grandma came to visit our house that we had to eat dinner in the basement because of a tornado warning!”
The storm passed and I was able to drive home without incident. I had a good time visiting with them and it was definitely memorable.
The next day was so beautiful but because I had to stay later the day before, I ended up writing and typing all day to meet my deadline and then was hurting too much to go to the bonfire with church friends I’d been looking forward to all week.
So, Saturday was also a beautiful day and I called my BFF Deb and said, “We need to get outside!”
We went to the beach at Syracuse Lake and sunbathed for about an hour. Then we decided to go to eat early at the new Papa Vino’s in Warsaw before the crowds came. I laughed and said that was a sure sign we were seniors that we were eating dinner so early.
Dinner was great and when we got back to Deb’s apartment, we were going to plan some other fun things to do this summer and I mentioned we needed to go to a South Bend Cubs game. Deb said they were giving away cash and tv’s at that night’s game and asked if I wanted to go. It was 5:45 and the game started at 7! But I said, sure! Let’s make sure we can get tickets though. So, we ordered tickets online, which was a bit of a struggle because — online.
We left Syracuse at 6:15 p.m. We were outside the ballpark when the national anthem was sung and made it to our seats in the bottom of the first. It was a great game and a beautiful night! The Cubs won 10-7, including a grand slam homerun in the second or third inning. We didn’t win any prizes but had a great time.
We had no plans when we started the day so that spontaneous day turned out pretty great.
I’ve kept my 40-year streak of never having attended the fair parade intact. It’s not purposeful and every year I think ‘this is the year I’m going to make it’ but something always comes up.
I did make a quick trip to the fair though on Senior Citizen Day. Yes, I qualify and I’m beginning to embrace these senior discounts! Getting in free was perfect because I only wanted to stay about an hour so thank you Elkhart County 4H Fair Board. It was early enough in the day that I wasn’t ready to eat all that good fair food, so I ended up just taking home a bag of mini donuts.
But hey, at least I made it.
When I was with Deb she asked if I had any ideas of what to do on our yet-to-be-planned fun days and I said not really. I mentioned Silver Beach and the drive-in and she said yes, but we’ve done that, she was looking for something new and different. I usually bring her those ideas but I’m coming up empty.
So, I thought I’d appeal to my great readers — what suggestions do you have for us? We’re looking for something inexpensive, a one-day trip is okay. We like visiting those cute towns with cute boutique shops to browse in or flower fields — a small festival — something like that. If you have a suggestion, email me.
I may be starting to experience my mid-summer panic but there’s still plenty of summer to enjoy — we just need to get busy planning it.