I received a text message from my daughter-in-law the other day that made my heart melt — it read, “Would you like to have a couple of kids this evening — they’re asking to see you …”
Awww! My grandbabies missed me and wanted to see me. Unfortunately I wasn’t able to take them because I was meeting with one of my women’s small prayer groups. But I still tried because I responded that I’d be home at 7:30, but I knew, especially on a Sunday night that it would be too late. I always do try to make it work whenever I’m asked to take the kids though, remembering how hard it was to be 1,000 miles away from them.
So, the message melted my heart but it also broke my heart at the same time. The last time I saw Little Miss Kyley she and her mom and big brother stopped by real quick and she had no intention of leaving. Mom told her they had to go and she looked at me like “do something” — but I couldn’t as I had a meeting that night I was prepping for.
I got a sad-sounding “bye” with a sad face looking back at me as I stood in the doorway. And I said, “Gramma will see you soon!” And then I couldn’t.
I recalled the last time I was with Logan and he told me several times, “Gramma, I miss you. I just missed you, Gramma.”
Again, hearing that made my heart glad, but also said that he was missing me. And at that time I was seeing him more frequently, too.
Reflecting on being missed, I was reminded of Logan’s first birthday. I had to work the night of his first birthday party, but was able to attend for a short time. When Logan saw me he excitedly crawled over to me and literally climbed up my legs. I couldn’t disengage him long enough to take off my coat.
“Wow!” his other Grandma said, “How long has it been since he’s seen you?” I realized it had been about a month. Even at that young age he made it clear how much he missed me.
And the feeling is mutual, of course! I miss those little ones just as much. In a perfect world I’d see them every day, if even for a short time. But even though I work 90% of the time from home, it doesn’t always work for me to have them. Plus, they’re a busy family of six with a large extended family so sometimes weeks do go by before we get together.
Then there’s Miss Emma in Arizona. She’s turning 3 the end of this month and other than video calls it’s been over a year since I’ve seen her. Video calls are the next best thing, but don’t create the same bond as I have when I can hold the grandkids, play with them, read to them, etc. Her parents and I try, though, through cards, messages and Facetime sessions where I watch her play and interact with her. Emma is shy and cautious though (the opposite of her cousin Kyley who is three weeks younger).
So this Grandma decided I needed to go spend real time with her. I turned down a cruise with my brother and his family in early January and I told my son and daughter-in-law in lieu of Christmas gifts I’d be coming after Christmas. It costs twice as much to fly around the holidays, but my son will be off work and things are slowed down for me, too. So, I had to make that no gifts decision. They were fine with it; they said I’d be the gift — the hard part will be making myself stick to it. But I’m looking forward to a week of bonding and memory making with Emma.
I hear about people who say their parents or in-laws are not interested in spending time with their grandkids and I have a hard time understanding that. I’m not judging and I know I’m only getting one side of the story, but if I could, I’d see all five of them at least three or four times a week.
Every time I spend with my grandkids is special and I treasure it, whether we’re out doing something fun or just hanging out at home. I treasure hearing they miss me and want to see me because I know the time will come — quicker than I’d like — when they’ll be too busy for me.
Denise Fedorow is a columnist and correspondent for The Goshen News. Her column appears every other week. You may reach her by email at fed1@bnin.net on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter @DeniseFedorow.
