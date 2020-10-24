I have to admit I wasn’t expecting much celebration for my birthday this year. My birthday buddy lunch was canceled due to COVID-19; my BFF had just had knee surgery, so I was just planning on treating myself and trying to take the day off work.
I had my two young grandchildren the weekend before and the weather was great, so we went to Fashion Farm’s pumpkin farm one day and then a walk in the woods and a picnic lunch by the river before I brought them home the next day. So I was kind of considering that part of my birthday celebration because, after all, at my age I get to celebrate all week or all month I’ve been told, and I like that line of thinking.
Then, on Monday, two days before my birthday on my regular scheduled weekly sibling Zoom, my siblings surprised me. I considered that they might because for my sister and my brother’s birthday, we all planned to have a cupcake with a candle and sing to the birthday girl and boy. My brother turned 70 recently, so even though we Zoomed on Monday, we set up a separate Zoom the next day on his birthday.
But since I have the Zoom account and I’m the one who schedules our weekly visits, I knew they couldn’t do that. So, I forgot about it. Then halfway through our Zoom call when I least expected it, they pulled out their assorted baked goods with candles and sang Happy Birthday to me — they really caught me by surprise.
My Arizona son and daughter-in-law also planned a surprise for me. My DIL texted me asking which Walmart would be closest to me and what day would it work for me to pick up my birthday surprise. I told them the day before would work. So, Tuesday I drove to Walmart’s pick-up area and they had several bags to load into my car and a beautiful fall bouquet of flowers, including roses, sunflowers, etc.
When I unloaded the bags at home, it was a birthday meal — a chicken wrap, container of Panera soup, birthday cake slices, pint of ice cream, and a container of coffee and my favorite creamer. There was also a birthday girl ribbon. I was so touched — that was such a thoughtful thing to do. When we Facetimed on my birthday, they said they wanted to feel like they were celebrating with me.
Then, the night before my birthday, my local daughter-in-law texted me asking if I had plans for my birthday. She said they wanted to bring Hacienda dinner and an ice cream cake. I was pleasantly surprised — they’ve been so busy with remodeling at her parent’s house that I hadn’t really expected to see them.
I had planned to take the whole day off but ended up fielding calls and interviews until 2 p.m. when I had to tell one of my old friends from New York, who lives in Arizona now, that I’d have to call her later because I needed to get out of the house.
I finally escaped for an hour and brought some of the items from my celebration meal for a late picnic lunch while I drove around enjoying fall colors and taking pictures. When I arrived home, another childhood friend called to wish me a happy birthday.
My son’s whole family came for dinner — even the teens — so that was another surprise as I wasn’t sure if they’d have to work. We had an enjoyable dinner and visit. There’s nothing sweeter than hearing your grandchildren joyfully sing Happy Birthday to you. So I felt very spoiled by my kids this year.
I finished out the day with a very lengthy call from my Arizona friend and of course I received tons of wishes on Facebook — it’s always nice when people take the time to send birthday wishes. I even heard from a couple of my son’s childhood friends.
Some dear friends from church and my college years sent cards and I still love getting cards.
I’ve always looked at each birthday as a blessing — I don’t focus so much on getting older as I do being grateful that I have been given more time on this beautiful earth. This year, my expectations were low and I was OK with that, but was pleasantly surprised and touched by all who helped me celebrate in one way or another.
I hope when your birthdays come, they are just as pleasant.
