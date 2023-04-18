NAPPANEE — The door has been opened on a topic Nappanee Park Board members have been discussing for over a decade: allowing the sale of alcohol at McCormick Creek Golf Course as well as special events.
At Monday’s City Council meeting after much discussion, the council approved an amendment to an ordinance regarding park policy.
Mayor Phil Jenkins told the council the park board has asked for this amendment to section 12 of the ordinance which prohibits any alcohol in the parks and said the park board would like to have the ability to decide if and when alcohol would be allowed.
“This is not a blanket statement — we’re not allowing alcohol in any parks unless specifically authorized and approved by the park board according to their policy,” Jenkins said.
Before that approval would be given the parties would need to get the proper permit from the state Alcohol and Tobacco Commission for appropriate licensing and security per the park board policy. The mayor said the fines will be significant so people won’t be thinking they’d rather pay the fine than do the right thing.
Park Superintendent Chris Davis said they get requests for weddings in the park or if the park department wants to hold an event in the park partnering with Ruhe or other local business for example and he said the parks department would also need to get the park board’s approval.
“We want to be able to monitor it and control it — it’s not something we’d do right away but we would like to be in control with it," he said when it comes to the golf course.
Jenkins said it was discussed whether revenue from golf club alcohol sales would go to the park or the city and he said that would likely be established by the council but one idea would be to use the revenue to hire someone to enforce and monitor the activity on the golf course.
Council Member Amy Rosa asked if they’d have a list of approved vendors to sell the alcohol at events and Davis said they could have such a list but if someone has a caterer they want to use they’d have to have license.
Council Member Ben Leavitt, who attended virtually, said any vendor would provide the city with a certificate of insurance.
Council Member Kelbi Veenstra said she was concerned about a “few bad apples” and Davis replied they would probably be more strict than state regulations.
Council Member Dana Hollar said he liked the idea of selling alcohol at the golf club but added, “This is going to be controversial in our small community.”
Davis responded that alcohol won’t be allowed in certain parks at all like Wellfield Park or the Little League Park and anticipates it will only apply to weddings, park sponsored events and at the golf course.
“We’re going to be pretty conservative,” he said but he told the council that the reality is it is on the golf course now and “it’s been hard to enforce so let’s control it better. This is something that’s been in discussion with the park board for quite a long time.”
He reiterated it’s not something that will happen right away if the council approves it.
“There’ll be quite a few more discussions before we’re ready to do it — we want to do it correctly,” he added.
City Attorney Brian Hoffer said a lot of golf courses sell alcohol and he agreed with the mayor who said they’d like to have a more defined policy and procedure from the park board before the third reading of the ordinance because “we want to treat everyone fairly.”
Council members had more questions and concerns but unanimously voted to approve the ordinance on first reading.
“As a council we’re putting that authority in the park boards hands (to approve or deny) and that’s where it belongs," Jenkins said.