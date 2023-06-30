Summer seems to be flying by already, as usual, and recently my BFF Deb and I planned to hang out on a Saturday.
She called and asked me what I was doing that Saturday and I responded, “Going to your grandson’s open house.”
Thinking, ‘Duh, did she forget?’ But she hadn’t, she wanted to know what if I wanted to do something after that, so I said sure, but neither of us had anything in mind other than maybe going out to dinner. So, we attended the open house together but afterwards neither of us were hungry because we’d been snacking on the open house foods.
She asked if I needed anything at the store and I said, “Well, I was going to stop at Wal Mart tomorrow to get cat food…”
(We’re so exciting.) So, we stopped at Wal Mart and looked around and I got my cat food and after that we still weren’t hungry so we decided to just go for dessert. The desserts we each ordered were twice the size we were expecting, but somehow we managed to eat all of it anyway.
While we were visiting, I was talking about my eldest son’s upcoming move back to the area from Arizona and the house they were in the process of buying in Fort Wayne.
“That’s what we should’ve done today,” I said. “Drive down to check out the house.”
Deb said we still could, even though it was after 5 pm by then, but why not? Let’s go check out the house. She said I should text my son and daughter-in-law to tell them where we were going and I said no, what we’ll do is when we get there, we’ll take a bunch of pictures of us hanging around outside their house and text them saying, “Look where we are.”
I asked Deb if she wanted me to put my GPS on and she said no, she knew her way to Ft. Wayne and she preferred using her brain. I said, “Good for you. I’m so directionally challenged I turned the wrong way coming out of the dressing room at Wal Mart! I joke about it but it’s really a thing.”
“I guess so,” she said, and we both laughed.
As we were driving her daughter called to see what she was doing and when Deb told her what we were up to her daughter said, “Okay, be careful and stay out of trouble you two.”
A few minutes after disconnecting the call, Deb said, “Why does everyone assume something is going to happen when they hear we’re doing something together?”
“Gee, Deb, I don’t know — maybe because we always end up with a story to tell? I don’t know why they’d think that.”
As we got into Fort Wayne, she did ask me to let Siri (my phone assistant) to tell us where to go to get to the house. We were excited, thinking about the pictures we’d take and sending them to the kids.
We found the house, pulled in the driveway and there were two vehicles in the drive. My balloon immediately deflated.
“Oh dang. I forgot the current owners are still living here.”
Deb said we should knock on the door and tell them why we were there and I said no way. She said she felt like we were invading their privacy and I argued that it would be more of an invasion of privacy to knock on their door. So I just snapped a photo from the car, and we got out of there pronto.
We got a little turned around on the way back it took a little while before finding the right road we needed. Deb asked if I’d be able find my way there when she wasn’t with me.
“Heck no! But I’ve got Siri,” I responded.
It was probably 7:30 when we decided to finally eat dinner in Warsaw — I was craving salad and because of tooth issues hadn’t been eating much fresh vegetables lately so we stopped at Red Robin. I texted the photo to my son and daughter-in-law and we all laughed at our mislaid plan.
We’ve both had a lot going on lately with health issues, or family issues or work but from past experience, we know we’ll need to actually sit down together and plan some fun adventures or short trips this summer or the season we’ll go by before we know it.
I hope you’re making the most of these beautiful summer days.