I must admit when I first got the call from my BFF telling me about a prom for seniors — senior citizens that is, not high school seniors, I was skeptical about it.
I’ve always thought about going to an adult prom — mainly because I didn’t go to my senior high school prom. My school only had a senior prom, not a junior prom and while I was in New York my boyfriend had come back here to Goshen. A good guy friend of mine (we’re still friends) made the offer “I’ll take you to prom”, but I didn’t feel right about it so I declined.
But a senior citizen prom? I didn’t know about that.
But Deb was excited — she never went to her high school prom either and thought we should go. It was certainly affordable and included appetizers, dinner, music and dancing so I agreed to go.
As I started to tell people our plans we were getting some laughs. One friend, showing concern for my pain issues and health said, “You’re really going to be tired!”
I responded deadpan, “It’s from 4-7” and then we both laughed.
Deb and I put on our fancy dresses on the Friday afternoon of the prom and when we pulled up to Dal Mar Catering Banquet Hall in Nappanee we were struck by the fact that we were in evening wear and school busses were passing us on the road.
We giggled about that as well as the theme being ‘under the stars’ when it would still be light out when it ended. I also had a vision of 15 women over 80 and one man being at the event.
Well, the laugh was on me.
The director of the Elder Haus Senior Citizen Kim Howenstine and her staff did a great job. The stars were hanging inside the banquet center even though there weren’t any outside. About 60 people attended, including many couples.
Dal Mar always does a great job on food so there was no surprise there. At our table we were joined by two couples we didn’t know but became very comfortable with and they were a part of the reason it was so fun.
Ruth, our tablemate, set the mood when she arrived by asking, “How did you ladies find out about this because you’re not old enough to be involved at the senior center?”
Well, thank you Ruth. Deb shared she was 70 and I said I’d be turning 65 this fall (heck, might as well share since half the world seems to know based on both my phone lines ringing off the hook with Medicare supplement providers calling me) but of course we loved that she thought that.
The selection of music was great and before long we were on the dance floor. I love music and love to dance but with my back pain issues — two dances and I’m done. Well, let me correct that — my body says I’m done but my spirit says, “No. This is a great song. You have to dance to this one!”
Until I practically have to be carried out or if I’m still able to get out the door on my own I can barely move for a day or so.
One of my most favorite parts of the evening was the ‘nearly 85’ year old Pat who the moment she walked in was dancing and literally only stopped long enough to eat dinner. The woman had moves. She was my hero. I turned to Deb and said, “We have to take better care of ourselves and get in shape so we can be like her when we’re 85.”
My second favorite part was when the high school Dawning Generation show choir came — nearly every member came to the optional performance but even before they performed about a half-dozen young men joined Pat on the dance floor. Then several more came out and danced with relatives like Deb’s grandson or just with other seniors. To me, that spoke to the caliber of these young people. They didn’t shy away, they weren’t embarrassed, they just joined in the fun.
After their performance all 32 of them got on the dance floor and danced with us to two 60’s and 70’s songs that they seemed to know all the words to as they sang along with those of us who remembered when the songs came out.
My heart was also warmed by an 80 year old who announced that she couldn’t believe how much fun she was having because she thought her life was over.
We were pleasantly surprised by how much fun we had and I’d definitely go again and encourage others to attend. I’m glad I didn’t let my skepticism stop me from going.
I had the chance “to sit it out or dance” and when you have that option, “I hope you dance”, too.