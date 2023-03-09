So, this cancer journey that I’m on continues.
I had surgery in early February and the pathology report showed there was some invasion; originally we thought there wasn’t.
So that bumped me up a level from stage zero to stage one — still a good thing as far as cancer goes, but this is one instance where moving up a level is not a good thing. In your career when you’re bumped up a level in pay, that’s cause to celebrate. In video games if you move up a level that’s good — in cancer, not so much.
That also meant the hope I was holding onto of not needing radiation at all, ended. But the good news is I get to do the “fast five” radiation treatment — a low dose of radiation for five days in a row, which I’ll start next week.
Four-five days after surgery COVID caught me, adding insult to injury. I escaped COVID for over two years even though there were times when I was exposed.
Talk about hitting a girl when she’s down!
I wasn’t able to take the COVID medication because of other medications I have to take daily so my symptoms lingered, pushing my post-op appointment and everything else back a couple of weeks.
I was once again so thankful for my freelance writing career. I did notify one newspaper that I’d be out of service awhile as most of their assignments take me a little further, but for the rest of the publications I write for I was able to keep working as I felt able — doing phone interviews and attending some meetings virtually.
There were several assignments I had to turn down because I was quarantined, and I had to delay a few but it’s not like I had to stop working all together.
I can’t say enough for the team of doctors and medical professionals at the Retreat and Goshen Cancer Center. Every one I’ve met with so far have been friendly, respectful, patient and nonplussed by a bunch of questions. They took their time with me, as much as I needed.
I remember back when they built the cancer center having the thought that it would be nice to have something like that nearby if I needed it but then I quickly corrected my thinking; telling myself I wouldn’t need it. But knowing the cancer history on my dad’s side at times it felt inevitable but I always shifted my thoughts when my mind wandered there, not wanting to give in to the thought that just because my dad and his dad died of cancer it didn’t automatically mean I would get cancer.
However it is a blessing to our community that this level of specialized care is available here. The doctors who’ve cared for me so far have great bedside manners, are compassionate and cheerful as well as demonstrating they definitely know their stuff.
And I’m still being blessed by caring friends and family. I was surprised with several bouquets of flowers after my surgery and when I sadly threw out the last remaining flowers the next day Goshen Floral called saying they had another delivery for me.
I wondered who else could have sent flowers; it was a college friend in Wisconsin, my youngest son’s godmother. I texted her that her timing was perfect.
One of my friends from one of my small groups at church drove from Elkhart to shovel my drive last week after the snow. I told her I didn’t want her to drive from Elkhart to do that, but she wanted to and I knew she was disappointed that my meals were covered after surgery and she didn’t have an opportunity to help.
When our small group met a week or so ago she told me jokingly, “Quit being so popular.”
I told her maybe when I have radiation she could have first shot at bringing a meal. My prayer warriors and prayerologists have been on the job and since I’ve gone public so many more have added their prayers, encouragement and support. My ‘support squad’ dons their T-shirts for every appointment and getting pictures of my two sweet Arizona granddaughters (and their parents) wearing those shirts touches my heart and lifts my spirits.
This whole journey is a bit overwhelming at times and my situation is not as serious as others I know who are going through cancer right now. Having a great team at Goshen Cancer Center and an ever-growing squad of supporters is definitely helping.