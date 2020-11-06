One of my guilty pleasure reality shows, "Big Brother," has a motto: "expect the unexpected" and I think we can all agree there’s been a lot of that this year.
We certainly never expected to be dealing with a worldwide pandemic — and when it did hit us, we certainly didn’t expect to STILL be dealing with such record number of cases eight months after we were told about it.
The most recent example of "expect the unexpected" in my family is the birth Oct. 28 of my newest granddaughter, Isabel Christine (the middle name is important because she was given my middle name in my honor). Her due date was Oct. 27 so no big surprise there — but wait.
My Arizona daughter–in-law and son are big planners and they had everything planned out about the labor and delivery and who was going to take care of their 4-year-old Emma, etc. Isabel had other plans. My daughter-in-law was only in labor for an hour and the friends who were going to take care of Emma were a half-hour away. My son called them and said he was grateful Emma was sleeping when mom was in heavy labor. He saw Isabel’s head and knew they weren’t going to make it to the hospital, even though it was 10 minutes away.
All of a sudden, all of their best-laid plans went out the window as my son was trying to calm his wife, help deliver his daughter, get his 4-year-old out the door and talk to both the doula and the 9-1-1 dispatcher at the same time. As he said, God’s grace was definitely with them as his new little girl was delivered into his hands before anyone arrived to help and even in the re-telling he was calm (although that could’ve been exhaustion, too.) Thankfully both mother and baby were and are fine. As I shared that happy news with some friends, one of them made a comment along the lines of "typical for 2020."
The other thing unexpected is the amount of early voters this year. As I’m writing this, we don’t know yet who the winner of the presidential race is and, who knows, if by the time you’re reading this, we may still not completely know — although I hope that’s not the case.
But a record-setting number of people came out to vote early in person or via mail-in ballots. In a COVID year, that seemed the wise thing to do. I also availed myself of a mail-in ballot for the primary and early in-person voting. My big thing was I didn’t want a repeat of 2016 when it took me four to five hours to cast my ballot. The lines were long but then some machines or a computer or something went down and we had to wait an hour and a half, (if I’m recalling correctly) for them to become operational again. My back was screaming in pain even though once inside the building I was able to sit (and needed to sit) while still in line. I just wasn’t willing to go through that again.
However, I always like to see a lot of people engaged in voting on all levels. What’s been very disheartening is the number of ways people are being suppressed from voting or at least attempts were made to suppress the votes. That is one of our most important rights in our democratic process and especially this year, because of the pandemic, we needed to encourage making it easier for people to vote, not harder. I’ll get off my soapbox, but we need to let our leaders know we won’t stand for that.
And the other unexpected? How about this weather? I am not complaining at all, trust me, but expect the unexpected is definitely the case when it comes to Indiana weather. We went from snow flurries and 30 degrees to above 70 degrees three days later. We’ll be enjoying several days of unseasonably warm temperatures.
I never expected to be enjoying a sunny day picnic in the park with my local 4-year-old granddaughter in November. No jackets needed and "Little Miss" complaining about being hot.
I had a conversation with someone the other day and when I mentioned that the weather used to gradually cool down in the fall into winter and gradually warm up in the spring into summer not the drastic up and down we have now, he asked if that was really once the case.
“Yes, I said, back in my day — in the olden days.” We both laughed.
Luckily, we humans are a pretty resilient bunch and handle the ups and downs and unexpected pretty well. But I’d certainly welcome a little bit of smooth sailing for a while.
