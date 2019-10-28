GOSHEN — Elkhart County Commissioners awarded a contract to B&E Excavating, Nappanee, to demolish three unsafe structures in the 25000 block of California Court at total cost of $22,500.
Also during the commissioners meeting Monday, county highway officials received approval from the commissioners to hire snowplow contractors. Numbered roads will cost $120 per hour and subdivision roads will cost $75 per hour. This is the same price as last year, according to Manager of Transportation Charlie McKenzie.
Contracts to plow numbered roads were approved for: C&E Excavating and Jonathan Zimmerman.
Contracts to plow subdivision roads were approved for: Accu-Dig, Alliance Contractors, Aquascapes, BAM Tree Service, Bill Masters, C-Mar, C&S Construction, Darrell Martin, Dave Santos, Fawn River Trucking, J&K Septic, J&R Welding, Nick Stewart, Rain Drain, Thompson Landscape, a property service company and T&T.
Commmissioners also approved:
• A pedestrian crossing school sign to be installed at Peaceful Creek School, 12593 C.R. 4.
• Wabash County housing inmates in Elkhart County.
• Courtside Ministries to use the courthouse lawn at both county courthouse locations in Goshen and Elkhart.
• A change order for fiber installation of $286,813.
The county Stormwater Board, which is also the county commissioners, also convened and conducted business concerning cost-share applications. One application was approved for a loan to replace the drainage system at 0 percent interest. The other request for a loan to replace a drainage system was denied.
