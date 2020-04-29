INDIANAPOLIS — The state’s presumptive Democratic nominee for governor released a plan to help small businesses that he says will help speed Indiana’s economic recovery.
Dr. Woody Myers said in a virtual press conference Wednesday that reopening the state’s economy should include a plan to help small businesses and their workers recover from the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Although there have been efforts at the federal level to supply help, it just hasn’t worked yet for us,” said Myers, who served as state health commissioner under Republican Gov. Robert Orr and then Democratic Gov. Evan Bayh.
Myers said he has outlined the broad details, but that there needs to be a dedicated team to carry out his recommendations.
An important first step to helping small businesses, Myers said, should be to establish a Small Business Recovery Task Force made up of experts to help get small businesses back up and running.
Myers said there should be a tracking system set in place to ensure that businesses receive the funds they are promised and navigators to help small businesses owners in applying for financial assistance, and sorting through loan and grant programs.
He also said the state should establish a stimulus program to invest more money into small businesses, including hard-hit businesses owned by minorities to help with payroll and other operational expenses.
“And that’s where our jobs are created, that’s the lifeblood of our economy,” he said. “So, they deserve the state’s attention and help.”
Promoting purchases from small businesses in the state would go a long way to help them, Myers said, and a Buy Indiana First campaign and incentive program should be put in place.
The campaign would show a preference for small businesses and encourage Hoosiers to buy from them
Myers also said the state should establish an incentive program to support Hoosier manufacturers producing medical equipment for Indiana medical professionals.
“There is no reason for the state of Indiana to ever be in a shortage situation again of protective medical equipment,” he said. “We’ve got to have many more of the small businesses involved as well, making the products they’ve been making so that we’re never dependent on foreign sources again.”
Although he is giving an outline on how to help reopen the state’s economy, Myers said the state isn’t ready yet.
Myers said the state should be conducting a minimum of 10,000 tests a day and show a week-long downward progression of positive COVID-19 cases.
Although the state’s stay-at-home order expires Friday, and Gov. Eric Holcomb hasn’t said whether he plans to extend it, Simon Property Group have said it plans to open some malls across the country beginning Saturday.
Myers said the precautions they have outlined are going to be effective when the state is ready to reopen. Until then, he said it is too early to open malls and other non-essential businesses.
“The result will be that we will have an increased number of cases,” he said. “Adding fuel to the fire, so to speak, at this point in time is not something that I would encourage.”
