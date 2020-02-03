A Goshen man filed paperwork Monday declaring his intention to seek the Democratic nomination for the County Commissioner District 2 seat on the May 5 primary ballot.
Donald Brown, who lives at 205 Clarmont Court, is seeking the seat currently filled by Mike Yoder.
Yoder filed paperwork Jan. 23 declaring he is seeking the Republican nomination for reelection to the District 2 seat, which would be his fifth four-year term as commissioner. He faces a challenge for the Republican nomination from former Elkhart County Sheriff Brad Rogers.
The District 2 commissioner’s seat represents the townships of Benton, Clinton, Elkhart, Jackson, Jefferson, Middlebury and York.
Other recent filings include:
• Democrat James (Jay) H. Little, 1300 Eden St., Elkhart — County Council at-large
• Susan Chilberg, 56898 Mark Manor Dr., Elkhart — Republican Precinct Committeeman in Concord 18
• Brian Ramer, 64568 C.R. 11, Goshen — Republican Precinct Committeeman in Harrison 2 and state convention delegate
• Republican Curtis Hill — state convention delegate
• Republican Christopher Petersen, 3568 Gordon Road, Elkhart — state convention delegate
• Republican Jennifer L. Doriot, 219 Travis Court, Millersburg — state convention delegate
• Democrat Michael Bennett, 819 W. Hubbard Ave., Elkhart — state convention delegate
• Democrat Dana Conard Hunt, 934 W. Blaine Ave., Elkhart — state convention delegate
• Democrat H. Brent Curry, 1814 S. 6th St., Elkhart — state convention delegate
• Democrat Deborah Gilles, 23709 Ridgemont Lane, Elkhart — state convention delegate
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.