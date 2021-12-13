GOSHEN — Goshen High School will soon have a new principal.
Word of the change came during a meeting of the Goshen school board Monday evening, where it was announced that current GHS Principal Barry Younghans will be stepping away from his duties at the high school to become the district’s new assistant superintendent of operations effective Jan. 1. Younghans has been serving as the high school’s principal since 2012.
“Dr. Younghans will return to a role much like the one he previously held at Central Office as the executive director of support services, prior to accepting the principalship at Goshen High School,” Goshen Community Schools Superintendent Steven Hope said of the change. “The GCS administrative team appreciates Dr. Younghans’ leadership at Goshen High School for the last nine years, and we welcome him back to Central Office where he will provide oversight for the day-to-day operations of building and grounds, custodial/maintenance staff, school nutrition services and technology.”
Hope noted that Younghans will also serve as community liaison for the district’s administrative team and will work with local businesses and service organizations.
“One of the things that I cherish is the chance to work with the Goshen community as a whole,” Younghans said following Monday’s announcement. “At Goshen High School, I worked with a subset of our students, and I’m hoping that now this is a chance to work with all the students at Goshen, and the entire administrative team. So, I look forward to the challenges and the opportunities.”
Also Monday, it was announced that Cathleen DeMeyer, who serves as assistant principal at the high school, has been tapped to replace Younghans as the high school’s new principal.
“I am thrilled to be stepping into the role of Goshen High School principal,” DeMeyer said of her new position. “I would like to thank the GCS administrative team and school board for trusting me with the opportunity to lead GHS. I have appreciated working with Dr. Younghans, and I am thankful for his mentorship.”
According to Hope, DeMeyer received her bachelor of secondary science education from Bethel University in 1995, a master of science in secondary education from Indiana University-South Bend in 2004 and completed the principal licensure program through Indiana Wesleyan University in 2017.
Since 2006, DeMeyer has served GCS in roles including: Goshen Middle School eighth grade science teacher from 2006 to 2008; Goshen High School biology/chemistry teacher from 2008 to 2018; Goshen Education Association president for 2017 and 2018; and GHS assistant principal since 2018.
In her current role, DeMeyer has maintained the school’s master schedule, monitored the graduation rate, worked directly with the Life Skills and Strive programs in the special education department, and worked with students in the 11th and 12th grades, Hope explained.
“This is my 16th year working for Goshen Community Schools and I am proud to be a Goshen RedHawk,” DeMeyer said. “I am excited to continue working with Goshen students, parents and staff in my new role. The GHS staff is committed to excellence. Our goal is for every student to graduate with a diploma and be prepared for a successful future.
“In addition to pursuing excellence, I am committed to addressing opportunities for change,” she added. “I will be working with staff to help students feel safe and comfortable at school. I will be reaching out to students, parents and staff for input in addressing societal issues our students face. I am beyond excited for this opportunity. I love our community and I’m looking forward to what we can achieve together.”
According to Hope, DeMeyer will be the first female principal to serve at GHS since the tenures of Emma Chandler, who served as the high school’s principal from 1871 to 1895, and Lillian Michael, who served from 1895 to 1907.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.