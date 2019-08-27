NAPPANEE — The smoke testing that was postponed due to all the rain last spring is now scheduled to take place next month, the Nappanee Board of Public Works and Safety learned Monday. The smoke testing will help identify the source of groundwater infiltration and the inflow of rainwater into the sanitary sewer system that may cause capacity overflow and other issues.
According to the notice that Water and Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber will provide to residents in the affected areas, during the test, smoke will be blown from a manhole through the sanitary sewers and connected plumbing. Places in the sewers, house laterals and plumbing that let groundwater or rainwater leak into the sewer system are identified by the smoke leaking from the system.
Gerber advised that to keep smoke from entering residents’ homes or businesses through rarely used drains, a few glassfuls of water should be poured into every floor drain, sink, bathtub or other fixture with a drain. It’s very important if smoke appears in a resident’s home or business that they contact a member of the engineering team working on their street, according to the notice.
The notice also states the smoke is specifically manufactured for this purpose and a team of experts have claimed the smoke should be safe for those exposed to it during controlled use. The smoke is also non-staining and will dissipate rapidly without leaving a residue or odor.
The smoke test is scheduled to take place weekdays from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sept. 9-13, “Providing there is no significant rainfall for 24 hours prior to the scheduled testing,” Gerber said.
In the event weather is not favorable, alternate dates of Sept. 16-20 were chosen.
Gerber said they’ve also done flow water monitoring in those areas of the city recently to try to determine where the issue is.
Mayor Phil Jenkins said, “I wish we could’ve done it in the spring before the rains.”
Several residents appeared before the council and the board in May after major rain events caused backup of sewage and rainwater in their basements.
AMISH ACRES
The board approved renewing a sign agreement with Amish Acres. Jenkins explained the city has been subleasing a sign on the east side of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 and the agreement will be extended to 2021 at a cost of $2,000 a year. That cost is payable in two installments on in March and one in September.
The city also has a letter from Perma Advertising stating the company has no problem with the sublease agreement. Jenkins said a recent windstorm destroyed the sign, so he is working with Jeff Stillson of Stillson Studios for a new design.
FIBER OPTICS
Also approved was an excavating permit for Community Fiber Network/New Paris Telephone at the airport to provide fiber optic to the airport terminal and gas pump.
Jenkins told board members that the service is currently being provided by Agri-Flight. This change would give the airport a dedicated service.
In other business, board members:
• Approved road closures requests by Beer & Slabaugh to install two storm sewers in preparation for Kountry Wood Products building expansion. The first closure blocked off South Jackson Street south of the railroad tracks Tuesday and today. The second road closure is for East Wabash Thursday and Friday.
• Approved payment to release the final retainage on the Walnut Street project. A payment of $3,195.16.
• Approved a pay application on the soccer complex in the amount of $116,842. Jenkins said a couple of high school games have been played out there and “It’s probably one of the best facilities in the Northern Lakes Conference.”
