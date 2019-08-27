NAPPANEE [mdash] Rebecca "Becky" Marie (Blocher) Stalter, 60, died Sunday, at her home. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Old Brethren Church, 26354 C.R. 38, Goshen. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.