Attorneys for a man charged with murder are poised to challenge plans by prosecutors to use a history of allegations against their client during his trial next week.
The issue was argued during a hearing in Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday, about four days before jury selection is set to begin in the trial of Benford Davis Monday.
Davis is accused of strangling Sherry Houston, 58, during a fight at her home along Prairie Street in Elkhart in March 2018.
Attorney Christopher Crawford voiced concerns the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office could skirt a state trial rule governing the use of alleged crimes or bad acts as evidence in a case. The rule allows such evidence to prove motive, opportunity, intent and other factors, but prosecutors must provide notice of the move before trial, according to the rule’s wording.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Don Pitzer filed notice of an intent to invoke the rule on Aug. 13, court information shows. Crawford and co-counsel Jeffrey Majerek responded a few days later with a pretrial motion to object to what the issues they believe could be raised.
They said the office could try and bring up police reports accusing Davis of damaging Houston’s property earlier in 2018, as well as Davis’ convictions of murder and strangulation in other cases.
“Defendant is aware of no legitimate purpose for admission of such evidence in this cause and would submit to the court that no such purpose exists,” the motion states.
Crawford also said he’s concerned some of the evidence will be brought up during the prosecution’s opening statements. He argued the use of such evidence could prejudice the jury against Davis.
Prosecutor Vicki Becker said the opening remarks would include generic references to Davis’ past. She also said while there’s no plan to go into specific detail about the property damage, the case does include witnesses of alleged “inappropriate behavior” by Davis to Houston.
Crawford also addressed another issue that Becker’s office could introduce — letters Houston wrote about Davis. He asked the court to review the documents, citing concerns they could amount to hearsay and prejudice. Specifically, he argued the letters don’t suggest a specific time period for the state of Houston’s feelings, saying some of the material is ambiguous and prejudicial.
Judge Michael Christofeno plans to review the letters ahead of the trial and will take up arguments again when the trial begins Monday with jury selection.
Christofeno said he likely won’t make any ruling on the issue until evidence is presented at trial.
INITIAL HEARING
The current attorney for a South Bend teenager charged with murder will follow up on a statement about money amid a question about whether the boy can afford an attorney.
Alphonso James III, 14, appeared in Circuit Court Thursday for his initial hearing on an adult murder charge after the case was moved out of Juvenile Court last week.
James is accused of shooting and killing Jaren Minies as the two allegedly fought over a gun along South 10th Street in Elkhart in September 2018.
During the initial hearing, Judge Christofeno went through the procedure of reading the charge, entering a not-guilty plea on James’ behalf and addressing the boy’s legal representation.
Attorneys Peter Soldato and Christopher Petersen sat with James during the hearing after the Juvenile Court appointed the public defender’s office to continue representing the teen in Circuit Court. James said he didn’t want the public defender’s office on his case, indicating his parents could afford a private attorney.
He revised the statement, on Soldato’s advice, to keep his current attorneys while private counsel is sought.
Under standard questions on whether he can afford a private attorney, James said he has money in a bank account his aunt set up, but he can’t access it until he’s 18 years old. He couldn’t say the amount in the account, but indicated he believes his parents could access it.
After Christofeno kept the public defenders on the case, Soldato said he would look into the bank issue and whether it could be accessed before James turns 18.
The judge also scheduled Dec. 9 as the date of James’ trial.
The sentence for a murder conviction can range from 45 years to 65 years in prison with a 55-year term as the standard.
