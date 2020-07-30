GOSHEN — An Elkhart man faces up to 20 years in prison after admitting to dealing methamphetamine.
Danny Garman, 45, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court for a hearing Thursday.
Garman pleaded guilty to a Level 2 felony count of dealing in methamphetamine in a case filed in January. He admitted he sold at least 10 grams of the drug in December 2019.
As part of his plea agreement, Garman’s sentence would include prison time that caps at 20 years. Two other meth dealing counts and a separate case charging him with dealing meth and dealing cocaine were dismissed in the deal.
Judge Michael Christofeno accepted the plea and convicted Garman. He then scheduled Aug. 27 as the sentencing date.
