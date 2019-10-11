GOSHEN — Michael Smith cried quietly after hearing two words that spared him from spending decades in prison: “not guilty.”
The 32-year-old from Tennessee was acquitted of a murder charge at the end of his trial in Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday evening.
Judge Michael Christofeno read the jury’s not-guilty verdict shortly after 9 p.m., bringing the case to a close after jurors deliberated for nearly four and a half hours.
“We are happy with the result we got for our client,” attorney Ryan Mehl said.
The verdict was the culmination of an investigation which stretched over nearly a decade.
Smith was accused of shooting and killing Drake Muncie during a fight outside Muncie’s home in Elkhart in August 2009. Investigators found a pair of eyeglasses at the scene and used them as a lead to track down Smith as he was picking up a replacement pair of glasses from a Sears Optical location in Dunlap shortly after the 26-year-old Muncie’s death. Smith provided an alibi and didn’t consent to an interview at the time, which helped put the investigation on pause.
A new lead implicated Smith about five years later and from that investigators eventually sought a warrant for his DNA in 2017. A sample he provided matched a DNA sample found on the glasses from the murder scene, police said.
Smith was charged in April 2018 and arrested about a month later on a warrant in Tennessee where he lived. He was brought back to Elkhart County and jailed for more than a year awaiting the trial.
During his closing arguments Thursday, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Don Pitzer praised the investigation, from following the glasses lead to the DNA evidence, as good police and forensics work that led to the charge against Smith.
“That DNA is undeniable,” Pitzer told the jury. “All the evidence, and in particular the huge pieces of evidence, point to this defendant.”
The jury, however, decided Smith was not guilty of the crime.
After the verdict was read, Smith went back into the custody of the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office so he could undergo the process of being released from jail.
