GOSHEN — Following a mountain of new COVID-19 cases and deaths, Elkhart County’s health officer argued the county’s implementation of new fines for businesses that don’t comply with local orders should help bring case numbers back down.
Dr. Lydia Mertz gave her report on the local COVID-19 situation during the Elkhart County Board of Health’s meeting Thursday night. Members gathered virtually via webcams while the event was streamed on YouTube.
Describing November as “quite an active month,” Mertz said the county saw 7,801 new cases of the disease and 90 deaths amid a surge that began in October. The health department initially responded by releasing a best practices guide in late October, followed by two new public health orders stating directives for face masks and virus mitigation in November. The size of gatherings and special events were also restricted to 25 people unless approved COVID mitigation plans were in place, she said.
“Through these orders we have reinforced the so-called mask mandate in Elkhart County. We had businesses review the pandemic plans that they were supposed to have in place at the beginning of this pandemic, update those plans, and see that they are used consistently and correctly in businesses.”
The Elkhart County commissioners then Monday passed an ordinance to implement a structure of civil fines for businesses and organizations found to violate the orders. The new ordinance, which takes effect Dec. 17, calls for first-time violators to receive a warning and work with health department staff on reaching solutions. A second violation could result in fines of up to $2,500, while more violations could lead to fines of up to $5,000.
“I remain hopeful that these measures, coupled with intense education of the public, will result in lowering of this county’s extremely high rates of disease,” Mertz said. “These steps were necessary due to the very large number of cases, which have pushed our health care systems and hospitals to the limits.”
The move came a couple days before the Indiana State Department of Health dropped the county from a high “red” designation to orange as the local seven-day average positivity rate showed a decline.
By Wednesday, the county’s rate was 14.62% with 692 cases per 100,000 residents, with cases caused by community spread, Mertz said. She added no restrictions from being in the red will change now, however, as the state requires at least two weeks in orange or lower before changing any restrictions.
Mertz said while the hospitals in Goshen and Elkhart have seen a slight decline in COVID-19 patients, they’re still full while dealing with staffing shortages and potential post-Thanksgiving surge in cases coming.
STAFFS ARE 'DROWNING"
Josie DeHaven, a board member and nurse, described how doctors, nurses and health care workers are overwhelmed in treating the numbers of people with COVID infections. She said they can’t continue at their current rate.
“We are in many ways drowning. It’s not sustainable,” DeHaven said, adding later a response she gives to residents who ask what they can do to help. “I say every time, ‘Do whatever you can to make sure no one gets COVID.’ The public health order is just a last-ditch effort to take care of our community by holding each other accountable for doing the right thing and keeping each other safe.”
JOB OFFER
Meanwhile, the health board may be close to choosing a doctor to succeed Mertz as health officer after Mertz retires from the position at the end of the year.
Board president Dr. Randy Cammenga said he, DeHaven and board member Dr. Ebenezer Kio met this week with local physician Dr. Bethany Wait as a candidate for the position.
Cammenga said he would like to move forward with offering Wait the job and anticipates a formal recommendation for the board to consider soon. He will also evaluate any other candidates interested in the role.
“At this point in time, we have not had any additional candidates; at least a candidate that has the right qualifications,” Cammenga said.
He pointed out the salary Wait is seeking is significantly higher than that the board budgeted for with the position, and the County Council has not yet approved any additional money for that role. Cammenga said he wants to fund a salary that would essentially be closer to market value for such a position.
Mertz also said she recommends Wait, that she’d be good for the health department in a variety of functions.
The hiring process is still underway, and a final decision on the position has not yet been made.
