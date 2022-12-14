ELKHART — What’s next?
That’s the question that’s been on everyone’s minds since March 14, when the lives of Elkhart Community Schools’ students and families were forever changed as a result of bullying.
That was the morning Nicole Ball walked into her 12-year-old daughter Rio Allred’s bedroom to find her dead, having taken her own life as a result of bullying she’d experienced at school.
“Up until this point it kind of felt like everybody was just trying to get by, and working within the parameters of what they already have, but we also felt like there’s always been a need for an avenue because a lot of people just don’t know what to do,” said Aaron Ball, Rio’s Rainbow resource for the Elkhart Community Schools Parent Coalition for Bully Prevention & Mental Health and Allred’s stepfather, co-founder of both Rio’s Rainbow and the coalition. “We’re trying to put together groups that can guide the way… We need all the community involvement that we can possibly get.”
Days after her death, Allred’s family formed Rio’s Rainbow, a nonprofit with hopes to end bullying once and for all by directing efforts at legislation, educational culture and accountability.
On Rio’s birthday, June 30, her grandfather Jeff Bliler, with the help of local artist Annie Logan, unveiled a mural depicting the love of life her family says she had and to inspire kindness. The mural sits on the wall of a building just outside of downtown Elkhart, on High Street. Then, on Nov. 8, Bliler, who said he’d never before been interested in running for elected office, won the Elkhart Community School’s Board of Trustee’s District 2 seat.
“This wasn’t the life we wanted, but it’s the life we have, and now it’s time to put everybody’s skillsets to use and try and get the word out there to where we get max involvement,” Ball said.
Continuing to expand their efforts out from the immediate family, in June 2022, the Elkhart Community Schools Parent Coalition for Bully Prevention & Mental Health was formed. The mission of the coalition is to “provide community advocacy, education, and communication within our local schools as well as public and social institutions, on the importance of child safety, mental health, well-being, and learning for the needs of all families in our community.”
On Dec. 6, Elkhart City Councilman Aaron Mishler served as moderator for the coalition’s third community forum featuring ECS Assistant Superintendent Student Services Lindsey Brander, Concord Community Schools Assistant Superintendent of Educational Programming Lisa Kendall, Goshen Community Schools Director of Secondary Programming Equity & Inclusion Lori Shreiner, Oaklawn Vice President of Child & Adolescent Outpatient Services Kristin Tawadros and ECS Parent Coalition for Bully Prevention & Mental Health Child & Parent Advocate Rachel Van Alstine. Tony England, of ECS Exceptional Learners, also spoke.
“We’re making this available to everybody and if you want a seat at the table, all you have to do is be there and use your voice,” Ball said. “Quite honestly, some great things are born out of tragedy and Rio got that conversation started. We’re not going to just keep doing business as usual and we’re not going to just work within the parameters that were given. We’re going to create new parameters.”
To date, the ECS Parent Coalition has held three forums and features six Child and Parent Advocates whose work is 100% volunteer and includes Ball, Jessi Yost, Kayla Fernatt, Brittany Crane, Rachel Van Alstine and Genevieve Hart.
They talked about transition programs for neurodiverse children, consequences for bullying, and a host of other problems experienced by parents, teachers and administrators. They’ll host additional forums on Feb. 23 and April 25. The coalition also meets with Elkhart Community Schools every other Tuesday in an effort to discuss policy change, funding and how to get other groups involved.
“It can be something as simple as, ‘paraprofessionals only get paid X amount of dollars and it’s not enough.’ We want to try to find funding to where people not only want to do the mental health and social work in schools, but want people to be at Elkhart Community Schools so we don’t have issues with staffing and enrollment,” Ball explained.
At ECS, it seems their work isn’t going unnoticed. Thanks to their efforts, an old program, Olweus Coach Training through Clemson University, has been reinvigorated at the district in an effort to provide training and ongoing coaching for the school’s Bullying Prevention Coordinating Committee, which is the leadership team that spearheads the bullying prevention efforts within each school, according to the Olweus webpage. One coach is assigned per school to train staff on the efforts. Ball explained that teachers leaving or transferring to other schools in the district had caused the program to fall by the wayside in recent years. It took some time for citizens with passion to figure out how to move toward it, but Ball believes they’re learning and they’re going to keep pushing.
“You can have all the passion in the world and you can see the need and want to help, but like all things, there’s a business side to it,” Ball explained. “There has to be structure and there has to be a mission, whatever you want to call it. You can form a parent coalition group, but if you don’t have a line to the schools themselves then it’s basically just you talking or posting on social media. To get actual things done and kind of work together and find a way to find some common ground and some change, it has to be the parents and the administration. It can’t be just one or the other.”
The focus initially has been on Elkhart Community Schools, but Ball explained that he hopes to have a parent coalition in any district that wants or needs one.
“It was never designed or intended to be long-term just Elkhart,” he said. In fact, a few months ago, a Concord Community Schools parent approached him about developing a group and they’re in the early stages, having met for the first time last Thursday.
Elkhart’s coalition is also actively pushing for legislation, but Ball admits local legislators haven’t been as responsive as he’d hoped, with most saying they would take a look if a bill was presented to them.
“This needs to be a priority,” Ball said. “This is our children’s future. ... What kind of people they end up being in their own communities is going to be directly tied to what kind of upbringing they have. They spend just as much time in school as they do at home in some cases.”
To contact the parent coalition for advocacy services within Elkhart Community Schools, or for more information, email ecsparentcoalition@gmail.com for an advocate who will return contact within 48 hours. The coalition also indicates that a volunteer-based parent coalition can be developed in any school district by contacting them and they will respond within 10 business days.
For more information and to stay updated, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/715311639595057.