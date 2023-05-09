GOSHEN — Kevin Deary is the new director of professional and organizational development for the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
Deary retired as president/CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County Dec. 31, 2022. In this new role, he will oversee training and development in the nonprofit sector in Elkhart County for the Community Foundation, a news release stated.
Deary will oversee The Learning Center for nonprofits, an annual CEO Retreat, CEO Roundtables and be available as a coach and mentor. In addition to grants to organizations who serve Elkhart County, the Community Foundation supports their work with mentoring, training and growth opportunities.
Deary came to Elkhart County in 1994 to lead the Goshen Boys & Girls Club.
“The Boston native made Elkhart County home and improved the lives of thousands of young people as he built the Boys & Girls Club into a nationally recognized center for youth improvement,” the release added.
