Goshen is currently testing a two-way cycle track along Lincoln Avenue. The proposed Lincoln Avenue cycle track project is part of the city’s goal of taking a multi-modal transportation planning approach and implementing a “complete streets” model whenever possible. When fully complete, the track will stretch from Indiana Avenue east along Lincoln Avenue, through downtown Goshen, before eventually concluding just past the U.S. 33 overpass, where the cycle track will link up with the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail. Do you support the Lincoln Avenue cycle track project?

